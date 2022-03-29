Skinlocity expands on its digital media strategy and appoints a new Social Media Manager
Partnership with Refersion for influencer marketing and officially launched on Pinterest and TikTok on March 1, 2022WA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skinlocity, a Washington-based skincare company, has made several key announcements recently around strengthening its position on the digital front by appointing Ava Ventresca as its Social Media Manager, responsible for driving its social media mandate and affiliate marketing programs and officially launching its Pinterest and TikTok on March 1, 2022.
“We are excited to welcome Ava to the Skinlocity team; her knowledge of skincare and social media make her the perfect addition as we develop our social media presence,” said Clint Tannehill, the founder of Skinlocity. “Digital media is the need of the hour for almost every business, and for Skinlocity, strengthening its position in this key area is at the forefront. We feel Ava’s experience completely aligns with our vision,” Clint added.
Continuing its endeavor to expand in social media, Skinlocity has made a strategic partnership with Refersion to manage its brand partner program and assist with influencer marketing. Refersion is recognized for its enterprise solutions that help brands grow by harnessing the power of data in real time.
“We are looking forward to integrating Refersion’s business solutions with our system as we are certain it will provide vital services for our brand partners. Their expertise will also help us drive our influencer marketing program,” Clint remarked.
Skinlocity is well known for offering thoughtful skincare products designed to keep the active lifestyle of today’s generation in mind. As the company continues to expand its distribution network, resulting in a considerable increase in demand for its product, utilizing the power of social media and influencers to reach a broader audience base is a step in the right direction.
The three-tier brand partner program offers its partners a unique opportunity to grow with the company and avail themselves of exciting offers. The topmost level in Skinlocity’s brand partner program, the premier partners, get a 20% discount and 10% cashback on every single code redemption.
To learn more about the program, please visit www.skinlocity.com/brand-partner
Skinlocity
Press Release
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other