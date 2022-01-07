Submit Release
Skinlocity combines the power of eastern and western medicine to unveil a brand new anti-aging serum ‘Re-Serum’

The unique product deeply hydrates, smooths, and repairs for the ultimate natural radiance

WA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skinlocity, a Washington-based skincare startup, has introduced its first-ever product in their line of skincare products: ‘Re-Serum’. After extensive research, the product has been designed to offer the best solution to hydrate, smooth, and repair skin cells.

“We are thrilled to launch our first skincare product in the market. Re-Serum has been designed to offer the perfect formula to people looking for a serum that deeply nourishes the skin with all the right ingredients,” said the founder of Skinlocity, Clint Tannehill.

“We have utilized the uniqueness of both eastern and western medicine to create a product that offers exactly what the skin needs for optimum health: boosted elasticity and reduced wrinkles and fine lines,” the founder added.

Skinlocity was established in 2020 to create high-quality products that meet the demands of an active lifestyle. Re-Serum is at the core of the company’s future skincare products. “We hope that our first serum, ‘Re-Serum,’ displays our devotion to creating the perfect product with a holistic blend of powerful ingredients.”

Re-Serum offers nutrients like antioxidant Glutathione, anti-aging Maca Root extract, and moisturizing Hyaluronic Acid that makes it an ideal solution for better, younger-looking skin at any age. The core mantra for the Skinlocity skincare line is to recharge, re-build, re-generate and rejuvenate the skin.

To order Re-Serum, please click here and to learn more about Skinlocity, please visit https://skinlocity.com/

