Skinlocity enters a strategic partnership with Amazon, expanding its distribution network
The skincare company is also expanding its product portfolio by launching a much-anticipated new product.WA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skinlocity, a Washington-based skincare company, announced its strategic partnership with Amazon to expand its distribution channel and tap a wider customer base. In addition, the company also released its second product, the Salt Soap, offering the best of goat milk, avocado, and sea salt. This launch comes after the company’s first product, Re-Serum, launched earlier this year.
The partnership will help Skinlocity target new demographics for their products and harness the power of Amazon’s unmatched distribution network spread across the globe. “We are thrilled to partner with Amazon,” said Clint Tannehill, the founder of Skinlocity. “It offers us a platform to create new market avenues for our products and penetrate different markets. The skincare industry is huge; people look for natural products free of artificial colors and fragrances. Skinlocity offers that and is now available to use anywhere in the world,” he further added.
Skinlocity products offer the best of eastern and western medicine while offering an advanced solution to hydrate the skin from within. All ingredients in the company’s products are sustainably sourced, offering people an opportunity to have healthy skin without any harmful ingredients.
“I am very proud of our team on this second product launch; we believe Salt Soap is the perfect bar soap for daily face and body washing. We know how important self-care is, and our main goal is to deliver high-quality skincare products that are completely organic and natural,” said Mr. Tannehill.
The soap comes with minerals such as magnesium, sodium, and calcium, which promote the retention of moisture in the skin while absorbing toxins and reducing inflammation coupled with the fatty acids of goat milk and biotin offered by avocado.
To order Skinlocity products, please click here and know more about Skinlocity; please visit https://skinlocity.com/.
