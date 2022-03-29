Pest Patrol, Inc. Celebrates 35 Years of Service in San Diego County

Pest Patrol, Inc.

San Diego-based pest control business celebrates 35-year milestone, serving homes and businesses throughout the county.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1987, Pest Patrol, Inc., has been servicing San Diego homeowners and businesses with premier pest, termite, and rodent control. To celebrate, Pest Patrol is offering free inspections for new customers.

Founder Lee Pierce is a California native, growing up in Spring Valley area until 1982. After stints in Burbank and San Jose, Pierce and his wife, Raeann, relocated to Ramona, CA in 1987 with their four boys. It was at this time, the Pierce family founded Pest Patrol, Inc. Raeann would answer the phones and schedule appointments and Lee would go service the accounts across in East County.

“We did small amounts of local advertising, but we grew mostly by word of mouth. It was great for both of us because we got to know lots of people and we made friends with our customers. We both think it's important to spend time with people, find out their pest control needs and provide a professional complete service.”

In 2010, Eliot Pierce and Ryan Williamson officially joined Pest Patrol, Inc. Their initial duties included bee removal and pest control sales, gradually expanding into termite inspection and repair. Under their leadership, Pest Patrol, Inc. grew into the full service residential and commercial pest control company it is today. Pest Patrol, Inc. is a now multi-generational, privately held company with 35+ years in the pest control industry. Services include escrow inspections, general pest treatment plans, termite control, and rodent control and removal.

"With an eye to the future, we are excited to continue to provide our customers with the most current methods to solve their pest issues. Over the last 10 years we have invested significantly in heat machine technology and attic restoration equipment to offer our customers more options for pest remediation and a higher level of service to match their individual needs. We’re driven by a desire to be the friendliest and most professional pest control company in San Diego, and we’re excited to continue building on the small company, family values that have brought us here this far."

About Pest Patrol Inc.

Since 1987, Pest Patrol, Inc. has been a local family-owned and operated business proudly serving residential and commercial property owners throughout San Diego County. Our pest technicians are some of the most reliable and recognized experts in San Diego, because of their dedication to complete customer satisfaction. We stand by this fact with 100% guaranteed results every time you use our services. No matter what type of property you own, if you detect the presence of rodents or pests, don’t allow the problem to spread. We can offer same-day service to take care of the infestation quickly and affordably.