Access Telehealth Partners with Respiri to Bring Remote Patient Monitoring to Children's Hospital of Michigan
Partnership Creates First Program of its Kind in the US for Remote Monitoring of Asthma Symptoms and Chronic Respiratory Disease
We believe using wheeze detection with our RPM platform, Remotli, will be a game changer in managing chronic respiratory disease.”CORAL SPRINGS, FL, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Telehealth is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Respiri Limited (ASX:RSH) to launch a novel Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) pilot program at Children’s Hospital of Michigan. The program provides an RPM solution for children living with asthma by introducing the use of Respiri’s wheezo ® device to facilitate wheeze detection.
Myra Ameigh, President and CEO of Access Telehealth, shares, "We believe using wheeze detection with our RPM platform, Remotli, will be a game changer in managing chronic respiratory disease.”
Access Telehealth offers an innovative, HIPAA-compliant connected care platform and expert clinical staff to support Remote Patient Monitoring and Digital Medicine. Their leading edge technologies afford a low-cost and powerful way to improve access to care outside of the clinic and help patients successfully manage chronic disease. Configurable care protocols and intelligent automation provide clinicians with meaningful physiologic data and workflows to proactively manage patients, improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs related to repeat hospitalizations and emergency care.
Currently 6 in 10 Americans live with at least one chronic disease, yet less than 3% of the nation’s health care dollars are spent on prevention. With this new partnership, Access Telehealth underscores its position as an industry leader, disrupting the status quo by introducing new digital health technology and innovative disease-specific RPM monitoring programs.
Children’s Hospital of Michigan, an affiliate of Central Michigan university, is one of the largest children’s hospitals in America. The hospital is located in metro Detroit, where approximately 70,000 children are living with asthma. With over 225 beds and extensive asthma outpatient services to serve their community, Children’s Hospital of Michigan is a premier healthcare service provider for the region.
Associate Professor Pavadee Poowuttikul, Division Chief of Allergy/Immunology and Rheumatology at Children’s Hospital of Michigan, is the lead in this initiative. She states, “We have been searching for new technologies that allow us to better monitor the management of our difficult-to-control, inner-city asthma patients once they leave our hospital and care. Many times, our patients and their families come to us without recognizing that they are actively wheezing or do not remember how often they have been wheezing in the last few months. wheezo® provides us with an easy and real time solution that should give us greater transparency around patient management from the real world where asthma problems occur. We are excited about this collaboration.”
Respiri is an e-Health SaaS company supporting respiratory health management based in Melbourne, Australia. Its world-first technology detects wheeze, a typical symptom of asthma, COPD and respiratory disease to provide an objective measure of airway limitation. wheezo® is an FDA approved medical device delivering wheeze rate and wheeze recordings for evaluation and management of patients.
CEO and Managing Director of Respiri, Mr. Marjan Mikel said, “We are very excited about this important RPM collaboration with the Children’s Hospital and Access Telehealth as it demonstrates that there is a strong acceptance of wheezo® as part of asthma management.”
Together, Access Telehealth and Respiri are positioned to transform chronic respiratory disease management for all patient populations living with Asthma, COPD and other respiratory conditions.
About Access Telehealth
Access Telehealth is a digital health company dedicated to delivering innovative connected care solutions for management of people living with chronic disease. Focusing on Remote Physiologic Monitoring and virtual care initiatives, the Access Telehealth clinical team delivers patient-centric remote monitoring services to support disease specific chronic care programs for health systems, payors and providers, to enhance care delivery. https://www.accessrpm.com/
