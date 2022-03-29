BOSS Audio Systems Launches Polaris RZR 5-Speaker Plug & Play Audio Kit
EINPresswire.com/ -- BOSS Audio Systems Launches Polaris RZR 5-Speaker Audio Kit
The Weatherproof, Affordable, and Plug & Play BPRZR5 Has Been Designed for 2014-2019 Polaris RZR 900, 1000, and Turbo 2- and 4-Seat Models
OXNARD, Calif., March 29, 2022 - BOSS Audio Systems (www.bossaudio.com), a leader and innovator in 12 Volt aftermarket audio and video products, is proud to announce the launch of the new five-speaker, vehicle-specific Polaris RZR audio kit. Now available at an affordable ($1549.99 MSRP), the BPRZR5 has been designed for 2014-2019 Polaris RZR XP 900, 1000, and Turbo 2 or 4-seat models. And, for a limited time, each BPRZR5 purchase will also include two free POLCAM plug-and-play front and rear cameras ($156 value) that work in tandem with the kit’s five-inch touchscreen and easily integrate into factory locations.
“The BPRZR5 is our first UTV-specific audio solution, and what really sets us apart from the competition is all five of the speaker and subwoofer pods are internally powered, meaning an easier plug-and-play install in less time without the need for tuning an amplifier,” explained Greg Orlando, Boss Audio Sales Manager. “All of the speaker pods and the sub enclosure also come pre-loaded. The sub enclosure is ported for louder and clearer audio output, and comes with a port plug to seal the enclosure during extremely muddy and wet conditions.”
The system also features a weatherproof, 5-inch (127 mm) full color touchscreen head unit with built-in amplifier, Bluetooth® compatibility, digital media MP3 player, USB Port, AM/FM receiver, and front/rear camera compatibility.
Additional BPRZR5 features and specifications include:
• (5) full range Weatherproof / Powersports rated speakers with poly carbon cone and rubber surround
- (1) Class D amplified 600 Watt 10-inch (254 mm) subwoofer in ported enclosure with port plug
- (2) Class D amplified 100 Watt 6.5-inch (165 mm) kick panel enclosure speakers
- (2) Class D amplified 100 Watt 6.5-inch (165 mm) cage pod speakers
• Factory fit and finish head unit mounting kit for use in 2 OE dash locations
• 2019+ RZR & 2014-2018 RZR receiver installation wire kits with true “Plug & Play” components and vehicle direct fit harness
“The BPRZR5 is easy to install and sounds great, it allows you to listen to all your favorite music from your smartphone and MP3 devices,” Orlando concluded. “Bluetooth audio streaming also allows you to play and control music and apps such as Spotify and Pandora wirelessly.”
For more information on the BPRZR5, please visit www.bossaudio.com/power-sports/bprzr5/
For more information on BOSS Audio Systems, please visit www.bossaudio.com.
About BOSS Audio Systems:
Since 1987 BOSS has produced quality audio and video products that feature the latest technology while consistently delivering a clean and powerful sound. Our in-house acoustic, design, mechanical, and electronics engineers collaborate with a vast resources of global manufacturing partners, working as a team to infuse products with state-of-the-art features that have made each listening experience more enjoyable for over 30 years.
The company offers more than 400 car, marine, and Power Sports products that are sold in 130 countries, both in storefront retailers and online. Headquartered in Oxnard, CA, with offices in Shenzhen, China, BOSS leverages robust logistical and production capabilities to create optimized audio and video experiences as well as deliver innovative products.
All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
SOURCE BOSS Audio Systems
# # #
Charlie Leib
The Weatherproof, Affordable, and Plug & Play BPRZR5 Has Been Designed for 2014-2019 Polaris RZR 900, 1000, and Turbo 2- and 4-Seat Models
OXNARD, Calif., March 29, 2022 - BOSS Audio Systems (www.bossaudio.com), a leader and innovator in 12 Volt aftermarket audio and video products, is proud to announce the launch of the new five-speaker, vehicle-specific Polaris RZR audio kit. Now available at an affordable ($1549.99 MSRP), the BPRZR5 has been designed for 2014-2019 Polaris RZR XP 900, 1000, and Turbo 2 or 4-seat models. And, for a limited time, each BPRZR5 purchase will also include two free POLCAM plug-and-play front and rear cameras ($156 value) that work in tandem with the kit’s five-inch touchscreen and easily integrate into factory locations.
“The BPRZR5 is our first UTV-specific audio solution, and what really sets us apart from the competition is all five of the speaker and subwoofer pods are internally powered, meaning an easier plug-and-play install in less time without the need for tuning an amplifier,” explained Greg Orlando, Boss Audio Sales Manager. “All of the speaker pods and the sub enclosure also come pre-loaded. The sub enclosure is ported for louder and clearer audio output, and comes with a port plug to seal the enclosure during extremely muddy and wet conditions.”
The system also features a weatherproof, 5-inch (127 mm) full color touchscreen head unit with built-in amplifier, Bluetooth® compatibility, digital media MP3 player, USB Port, AM/FM receiver, and front/rear camera compatibility.
Additional BPRZR5 features and specifications include:
• (5) full range Weatherproof / Powersports rated speakers with poly carbon cone and rubber surround
- (1) Class D amplified 600 Watt 10-inch (254 mm) subwoofer in ported enclosure with port plug
- (2) Class D amplified 100 Watt 6.5-inch (165 mm) kick panel enclosure speakers
- (2) Class D amplified 100 Watt 6.5-inch (165 mm) cage pod speakers
• Factory fit and finish head unit mounting kit for use in 2 OE dash locations
• 2019+ RZR & 2014-2018 RZR receiver installation wire kits with true “Plug & Play” components and vehicle direct fit harness
“The BPRZR5 is easy to install and sounds great, it allows you to listen to all your favorite music from your smartphone and MP3 devices,” Orlando concluded. “Bluetooth audio streaming also allows you to play and control music and apps such as Spotify and Pandora wirelessly.”
For more information on the BPRZR5, please visit www.bossaudio.com/power-sports/bprzr5/
For more information on BOSS Audio Systems, please visit www.bossaudio.com.
About BOSS Audio Systems:
Since 1987 BOSS has produced quality audio and video products that feature the latest technology while consistently delivering a clean and powerful sound. Our in-house acoustic, design, mechanical, and electronics engineers collaborate with a vast resources of global manufacturing partners, working as a team to infuse products with state-of-the-art features that have made each listening experience more enjoyable for over 30 years.
The company offers more than 400 car, marine, and Power Sports products that are sold in 130 countries, both in storefront retailers and online. Headquartered in Oxnard, CA, with offices in Shenzhen, China, BOSS leverages robust logistical and production capabilities to create optimized audio and video experiences as well as deliver innovative products.
All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
SOURCE BOSS Audio Systems
# # #
Charlie Leib
BOSS Audio Systems
+1 480-380-0673
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other