The Alliance for Vietnam’s Democracy Held a Conference on Democracy for Vietnam

Alliance for Vietnam's Democracy Summit for Democracy's Online Event

The Alliance for Vietnam’s Democracy held an online conference with recommendations for the Summit for Democracy.

SAIGON, VIETNAM, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 3, 2022, the Alliance for Vietnam’s Democracy held an online conference as part of the Summit for Democracy’s Year of Action. The conference, titled Democracy for Vietnam: Obstacles and Opportunities, included the topics of A Constitutional Framework for A Democratic Future, A People’s Voice: Referendum on the South China Sea, A World’s Alliance: Denouncing A Neighbor’s Genocide and A Nation's Guarantee: Human Rights to Secure and Protect Democracy. It was broadcasted in English and Vietnamese to an audience of almost one thousand in Vietnam.

Speaking about a published A Model Constitution for a Democratic Vietnam, Dr. Nhatthien Nguyen, PhD, President of Vietnam Democracy Center and the conference’s first speaker, remarked: “By advocating for a multi-party system, tightening the amendment process, and getting approval from the citizens, we ensure that our constitution model, with 3.1 million responses with the approval rate of each article [of the model constitution] ranging from 87 to 97%, will be practiced rather than just looking good on paper.”

Mr. Hung Phan, MEd, President of Vietnam Human Rights Day - May 11 Organization, emphasized that “support to democracy and human rights plays a fundamental role in combatting oppression, building democracies, and reducing poverty in all its dimensions.” As human rights can provide a path and a guarantee for democracy, Mr. Phan, the immediate Past President of the Federation of Vietnamese American Communities of the USA, stated, “Vietnam’s democracy should be guided by the principles that human rights are universal, interdependent, and indivisible to gain trust and support from overseas and international communities.”

Mr. Oanh Pham of Thang Nghia Forum summarized the results of a referendum with large civic participation that is unique in a totalitarian state whereas “about 1.2 million Vietnamese have participated … with 95% of them approved, in favor of taking legal action in international courts against China’s aggression in the South China Sea.” “This demonstrates,” per the speaker, “the fundamental and universal human need for a democratic society in which elected leaders listen and carry out the will of the people.”

Recounting a year of activities in bringing the world’s attention to the human rights atrocities in China, Dr. Quoc-Hung Tran, MD spoke of a need for a democratic Vietnam “to form alliances with other free and democratic countries to stop the expansion of totalitarianism in Asia and the rest of the world.” He stated, “Building an alliance against China’s genocide and other crimes against humanity is a part of the defense of democracy.”

The conference put forth three recommendations for the Summit for Democracy and the international community:

1. Direct engagement with Vietnamese people, through civil societies and organizations, as stakeholders and agents of change for a democratic Vietnam.

2. Governmental support for freedom of expression through a free and open internet in Vietnam, with a recognition that Vietnam’s democracy should be guided by the principles that human rights are universal, interdependent, and indivisible.

3. International support for free and fair elections in Vietnam, with the right to run for office and right to nominate candidates with a diversity of ideas and political affiliations.

As Vietnam was not invited to the Summit, these recommendations from the Alliance for Vietnam’s Democracy will be the only input regarding Vietnam as nations prepare for a second Summit for Democracy later this year.

The conference concluded with a summary statement from its moderator, Ms. Linh Nguyen, JD, President of MV Foundation, “A constitution that enshrines that the communist party as the sole form of government, tramples on human rights and religious freedom. The Vietnamese civilization is grounded on the principles of human rights that everyone has a voice; it must be heard not oppressed or silenced. And human rights is a key ingredient to advance democracy in Vietnam. For our “Đồng Bào” to enjoy democracy, it begins with free and fair elections with the right to run for office and right to nominate candidates with a diversity of ideas and political affiliations. A democratic Vietnam is the very principle on which Vietnam was founded 4900 years ago.”

