Capitol Auto Group Donates Record-Breaking $340,000 to United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley

Capitol Chevrolet Celebrates Donation to the United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley Capitol Subaru Celebrate Donation to the United Way: L-R Chi Nguyen, Tom Dalton; Alex Casebeer, Brian Schindler; Asher/Dog, Jeff Shutt, and Matthew Casebeer Toyota Employees Celebrate Donation to United Way

Salem, Oregon's Capitol Auto Group (CAG) donated an astounding $340,000 to the United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley (UWMWV).

We just couldn't do what we do without a partnership like we have with Capitol Auto Group. We are humbled and extremely grateful for their record-breaking fundraising campaign results” — Rhonda Wolf, CEO United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley

SALEM, OR, USA, March 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capitol Auto Group (CAG) donated an astounding $340,000 to the United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley (UWMWV). On March 17, local representatives from United Way visited Capitol’s three dealerships (Subaru, Chevrolet/Cadillac, and Toyota) and its recently-opened used car center to celebrate this accomplishment. The company has raised over $1.9 million in the last ten years for the charity.“This year’s campaign raised $340,000. This is 13% more than the 2021 campaign,” said Marketing Director Carrie Casebeer. “Of our 350 employees, 81% participated, and 91 employees donated $2,000 or more.”The “28 Days of Love” campaign for the UWMWV is truly employee-driven, happening each February at the Salem, Oregon auto dealership. From service technicians to salespeople, staff donate through payroll deduction and participation in fundraising activities.The 2022 campaign theme was “Year of the Tiger: Hear Us Roar.” Employees participated in multiple fundraising events. Competitors had their fill of sugary breakfast cereal at the Tiger Tummy Buster eating contest. They sold candy, delivered valentines, and topped off the fundraising efforts with a tiger relay, which included a basketball shoot, tiger tail donut eating, sitting in an ice bath, and a human luge event. Employees even had boat races on the “Lake Capitol,” which is the site of a floating golf green on the dealership’s campus.Matthew Casebeer, dealer at Capitol Chevrolet and Capitol Toyota and current Chair of the UWMWV, said, “When we look back to the year 2010, we raised $40,000 for United Way. We thought it was amazing. Twelve years later, we finished our 2022 campaign and raised $340,000. Ninety percent of that was from employees! We just couldn't be more proud to work with a philanthropic-first group of people who want to give back.”Rhonda Wolf, the CEO of the UWMWV, said the donation left her speechless. “Capitol Auto Group has been a philanthropic leader and community impact partner for United Way for over 25 years.” She added, “Our community alone has faced fires, ice storms, and a pandemic. In 2021, we funneled over $7 million in goods, services, and grant monies into our community. We just couldn't do what we do without a partnership like we have with Capitol Auto Group. We are humbled and extremely grateful for their record-breaking fundraising campaign results.”###About Capitol Auto Group: Capitol Auto Group has served the greater Salem area for over 90 years. They feature three dealerships in Salem: Toyota, 783 Auto Group Ave. NE; Subaru, 920 Auto Group AV; and Chevrolet/Cadillac, 2855 Maple Av NE. They also have Capitol Auto Used Car Center, 3235 Cherry Ave. NE; and Capitol Collision Center 2815 Silverton Rd NE. 2021 marked Capitol Toyota’s 50th year in business. The company and its individual dealerships have been recognized multiple times by Automotive News as one of the “Top 100 Companies to Work For” in North America. www.CapitolAuto.com 1-800-888-1391

Matthew Casebeer, Capitol Auto Group & Rhonda Wolf, CEO of the United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley talk about record-breaking donation.