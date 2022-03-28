NDOT to Host Second Phase of Public Information Tour for U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation will host information booths to gather public feedback on initial concepts for future traffic improvements to U.S. 50 at Lake Tahoe’s East Shore.

Community members can visit the following locations for study information and to provide feedback: March 30, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Douglas County Public Library, 233 Warrior Way, Glenbrook March 31, 4p.m. - 6p.m.: Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, 169 U.S. 50, Stateline April 2, 10 a.m. - 12 noon: Kahle Community Center, Kingsbury Grade, Stateline

Those interested can also visit dot.nv.gov/US50EastShore for study information. Those requiring special accommodations to access study information can contact 702-232-5288.

Through the U.S. 50 Corridor Management Plan, NDOT is gathering public feedback and evaluating U.S. 50 between Spooner Summit and the Nevada-California border at Stateline. A first round of public information booths, held last summer, gathered community feedback. The public feedback, including challenges with speeding and access to and from the highway, was then used to develop high-level concepts for highway improvements. The spring 2022 listening tour will offer an opportunity for community members to provide input on these initial concepts before they are finalized into vehicle, transit and multi-modal strategies to enhance roadway travel and safety for all. The resulting plan, completed in late 2022, will provide a high-level vision for potential options to improve traffic safety and mobility for all transportation types. The public will also have an opportunity to provide feedback before the plan is finalized.

The plan will be developed cooperatively with the TRPA, Tahoe Transportation District, United States Forest Service, Douglas County and other stakeholders, and will be consistent with state and regional transportation and environmental goals established in the Lake Tahoe Bi-State Compact.

Average daily peak-season traffic on the highway has grown from 15,000 vehicles daily in 2014 to nearly 20,000 in 2019. During a recent four-year period, crash rates were more than 50 percent higher on U.S. 50 between Elks Point Road and Glenbrook Drive when compared with other similar highways across the state.

Amid increasing traffic, NDOT also plans additional highway improvements in coming years. Beginning this year, NDOT will install a traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Warrior Way. By controlling all directions of travel, the signal will help provide designated and safer access to and from the highway.

Within the coming five years, the Department also plans to repave and rehabilitate approximately 13 miles of U.S. 50 between Stateline and Spooner Summit for a smoother and safer drive. Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000. Also follow @NevadaDOTReno on Twitter for traffic and project updates in northern Nevada, and @nevadadot on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates from across the state.