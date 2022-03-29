Saloa Aguirre and Marissa Tilley Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Saloa Aguirre, founder of Boiess colognes for children, babies and moms Marissa Tilley, dress designer and an e-commerce brand owner of Lady Black Tie Candice Georgiadis

Saloa Aguirre, founder of Boiess colognes for children, babies and moms. Marissa Tilley, dress designer and an e-commerce brand owner of Lady Black Tie.

I suppose you have to have a higher tolerance for risk to go out and start a business.” — Marissa Tilley, designer and brand owner of Lady Black Tie

GREENWICH, CT, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.

Ramp up your marketing reach, client base and corporate trust with the help of Candice Georgiadis. Two recent client interviews are excerpted below and she has recently been published in another Forbes article. Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis at the below contact options to get started now and make the rest of 2022 stellar.

-

Saloa Aguirre, founder of Boiess colognes for children, babies and moms

According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I wish those numbers were accurate. The 20% mentioned represent companies where at least one woman is a co-founder, most of them being a combination of male and female founders. I believe the figure of only women-founded companies stands at something like 3% and this is where we see a staggering low figure and a lot of work still to be done.

Just to name some attributes, women are strong, resilient, hardworking, loyal, efficient and diligent, same as many men, so why aren’t the figures of women led/founded companies higher? I think history plays some part of it, throughout the years, but for some exceptions, we have seen and been taught leadership by men, inspiring other young men to aspire, have dreams and achieve them. They had reference points, role models and a path to get there. It’s only recent history that has started to show a higher number of prominent female figures that are breaking glass ceilings, walking uncharted territories in boards, leadership positions etc. Every year we see more of these figures, but still there needs to be more. We need to show next generations that is possible to have a family, a work life balance, a career, dream and aim high, without giving up dreams, being burnt out or giving ourselves up in the process. (Of course I am not even touching upon certain parts of the world that are still today lacking basic equality and human rights for women).Movements like women supporting women, dedicated female founded VCs are accelerating and increasing visibility of the path young women can follow, give them tools to advance their fears and give them hope and they will truly start believing it’s possible. Butterflies have wings, they only need to open them and fly, women have courage, they only need to be shown a path and they will follow it.

The full interview is available here

-

Marissa Tilley, dress designer and an e-commerce brand owner of Lady Black Tie

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I think COVID was a pretty big plot twist. It taught me in real time that there are no guarantees. If you told me in February 2020 that every prom and major gathering would be canceled in April I wouldn’t have believed it. Thankfully our overhead was low because the business was still so new, and I always operated 100% debt free, so we were able to make it through pretty unscathed and quickly pivot to selling elopement dresses for a time being!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I suppose you have to have a higher tolerance for risk to go out and start a business.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We design and manufacture a lot of the dresses ourselves! I spend countless hours researching designs, making samples, and testing new styles. We’re building up our own line which helps us stand out from other formalwear businesses who are typically buying inventory from the same places.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Adapt your game according to your results” You can only plan for so much, the rest you have to work with the cards you’ve been dealt. In our first 3 years in business we’ve dealt with COVID, major supply chain issues, outgrowing our warehouse too quick, etc…. Somehow we just make it work and adapt to each challenge.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. Do you see any fascinating developments emerging over the next few years in the fashion industry that you are excited about? Can you tell us about that?

I like seeing more American manufacturing come back! This reduces shipping costs and lead times.

Complete reading the interview here

Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get your social media marketing on the right track. You can reach her at the below contact options.

About Candice Georgiadis

Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.

Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/

Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis