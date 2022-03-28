Submit Release
News Search

There were 787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,320 in the last 365 days.

Escambia County man arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material

For Immediate Release March 26, 2022   ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – William David Pettus, 76, of Molino, was arrested on 25 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material in violation of Florida Statute 827.071(5).  Escambia County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest on an FDLE arrest warrant.  Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations assisted with the case.    The investigation began last August after agents identified child sexual abuse material being shared from a computer in Escambia County. Agents obtained and executed a search warrant at Pettus’ residence in February. Forensic examinations of his electronic devices uncovered evidence of videos featuring children being abused.   Pettus was arrested yesterday and booked into the Escambia County Jail on $625,000 bond. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 1st Judicial Circuit.   For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001  

You just read:

Escambia County man arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.