FDLE hosts Southwest Border Summit

For Immediate Release March 28, 2022 TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen hosted law enforcement leaders from eight southern states to discuss ways to better combat the increased crime coming from the U.S.-Mexico border. FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said, “By sharing intelligence and resources, we can more effectively curb the flow of drugs, human trafficking and gang violence coming into our states from the southern border. I thank my counterparts for their feedback and ideas. I have no doubt that this partnership will make our citizens safer.” Colonel Gene Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol said, “I would like to thank Commissioner Swearingen and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for coordinating this summit to discuss these important issues related to criminal activity associated with our borders and further strengthen our collaborative efforts. I am certain that by working together, we can help more efficiently secure our borders while protecting the victims of these heinous crimes.” Participants listened to a briefing from the Texas Department of Public Safety and discussed the current situation as it relates to the crimes coming from across the border and the impact on our local communities. Those attending shared law enforcement investigative efforts and challenges, crime trends and ways to utilize partnerships between state law enforcement agencies to address the crimes. Those who attended today’s daylong summit include: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Georgia Bureau of Investigation Texas Department of Public Safety Louisiana State Police Mississippi Department of Public Safety Tennessee Bureau of Investigations Tennessee Highway Patrol North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations South Carolina Law Enforcement Division South Carolina Department of Public Safety Florida Highway Patrol Florida Department of Law Enforcement For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001