Submit Release
News Search

There were 787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,320 in the last 365 days.

FDLE hosts Southwest Border Summit

For Immediate Release March 28, 2022   TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen hosted law enforcement leaders from eight southern states to discuss ways to better combat the increased crime coming from the U.S.-Mexico border.      FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said, “By sharing intelligence and resources, we can more effectively curb the flow of drugs, human trafficking and gang violence coming into our states from the southern border. I thank my counterparts for their feedback and ideas.  I have no doubt that this partnership will make our citizens safer.”   Colonel Gene Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol said, “I would like to thank Commissioner Swearingen and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for coordinating this summit to discuss these important issues related to criminal activity associated with our borders and further strengthen our collaborative efforts. I am certain that by working together, we can help more efficiently secure our borders while protecting the victims of these heinous crimes.”   Participants listened to a briefing from the Texas Department of Public Safety and discussed the current situation as it relates to the crimes coming from across the border and the impact on our local communities.  Those attending shared law enforcement investigative efforts and challenges, crime trends and ways to utilize partnerships between state law enforcement agencies to address the crimes.       Those who attended today’s daylong summit include:   Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Georgia Bureau of Investigation Texas Department of Public Safety Louisiana State Police Mississippi Department of Public Safety Tennessee Bureau of Investigations Tennessee Highway Patrol North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations South Carolina Law Enforcement Division South Carolina Department of Public Safety Florida Highway Patrol Florida Department of Law Enforcement   For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001  

You just read:

FDLE hosts Southwest Border Summit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.