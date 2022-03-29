James Bellis and Dr Jonathan Leary Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

James Bellis, food and drink entrepreneur Dr Jonathan Leary, founder and CEO of Remedy Place

If you are not willing to risk the unusual, you will have to settle for the ordinary” — James Bellis, food and drink entrepreneur

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

It’s not necessarily a life lesson quote but a quote which best represents my mindset / attitude. “If you are not willing to risk the unusual, you will have to settle for the ordinary”.

I really enjoy putting myself outside of my comfort zone and I’ve found this quote a perfect reminder in tough periods.

Who wants to be ordinary after all?

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I really enjoy reading Stoic philosophy. For example, Meditations by Marcus Aurelius and Letters from a Stoic by Seneca.

The Stoics provide me with amazing insights into the power of the mind, and your thoughts which determine your perceptions. In chaotic tech centric world, it helps to remind me of some of the fundamental life principles.

I doubt I’d have gotten through my challenging bootstrapped journey without some surface level understanding of stoicism.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. There is no shortage of good ideas out there. Many people have good ideas all the time. But people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. Can you share a few ideas from your experience about how to overcome this challenge?

My biggest piece of advice is to not spending so much time over-thinking ideas.

No ideas are truly perfect from day one and I personally feel that getting comfortable with the idea that you’ll be forever iterating at each step of the way. It’s the only way to succeed, and when you understand that, you’ll realise that physically starting is just the beginning of a very long iteration process.

Having said that, the idea itself still needs to be pretty good. You can use competitor analysis and any market insight you have to decide what might be a good business or product to launch.

Above all, do something you care deeply about, because in the touch times you’ll need that passion to help you persevere.

Dr Jonathan Leary, founder and CEO of Remedy Place

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Our modern healthcare system has led people to be reactive about their health, meaning the average person only sees their practitioner when something is wrong. This ultimately makes a patient dependent on their doctor to feel better, rather than having the tools in place to take control of their health before they are in need of intervention (i.e. medication or surgery). It is my goal to teach people how to be independent and proactive about their health. There is a time and place for all surgeries and medication, but it is my belief that the first line of intervention for most health concerns should be alternative. At the end of the day, as your healthcare provider I cannot make you healthy, only you can make you healthy. It is our job just to give you the plan, the support and to help facilitate. The most important tool that enables people to establish autonomy over their health is through education. It’s ultimately why I created Remedy Place.

Through Remedy Place, we are not only disrupting the modern healthcare system, but we are overhauling the standard of human interactions and raising awareness on a term we have coined “Social Self-Care”. During the first five years of my private practice, I was commonly told, “Dr. Leary, my problem is finally gone and I feel incredible, but now my social life sucks. How am I supposed to date? How can I still go out at night? What happens when I travel? What am I supposed to do when I hang with this group of friends? Etc.” This made me wonder why almost everything we do to socialize is surrounded by temptations or toxins, and if there was a way to make a healthy, balanced lifestyle and an active social life one in the same Furthermore, during this time, research began to show how important meaningful human interaction is for our health, and how isolation/loneliness has a significant negative impact on our overall well being (which has continued to prove true, especially now as we begin to emerge from the pandemic).

