Datec launches Hightemp-TF, stainless steel thick film heaters with higher temperature capability
Thick film heater printed directly on stainless steel substrate generates heat quickly and efficiently.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Datec Coating Corporation, a North American leading manufacturer of heating components, is pleased to announce the release of its high-temperature line of thick film heaters (HiTemp-TF). These cutting-edge heating elements are directly printed on stainless steel. As a result, Datec stainless steel thick film heaters are ideal for applications requiring a low profile, quick ramp-up time and higher temperatures. “We are excited to serve our customers with the increased capability”, says Dominic Talalla, President, and CEO of Datec.
Datec, known for developing application-specific, high-performance heating solutions through a methodical and collaborative approach, has created stainless steel thick-film heaters that are compact and have a thin profile to help maximize efficiency and performance with this new product line. Likewise, the thick-film heaters offer a wide range of benefits including features such as:
• Maximum of up to 800 degrees F, suitable for cooking and steaming and other applications where the temperature requirement is high
• High watt density – 200 W/sq in+, high watt density enables rapid heating, and low thermal mass enables faster cooling, allowing for rapid thermal cycling
• Thickness – As thin as 40 thou. The thin substrates help save space and enable compact product designs
• Complex shapes – The heating elements are deposited using a screen-printing process. This makes it possible to manufacture heaters with complex shapes
Datec's responsive engineering team is eager to work with clients to develop custom designs that meet their specific needs. Datec engineers custom design compact and efficient heaters to suit the customer application.
Datec's latest product release is intended to create innovative heater solutions for a variety of businesses. The new technology is ideal for applications such as griddles, fryer systems and steam generation in the food service industry. Industrial customers will benefit from thick-film heaters in a variety of applications, including packaging, electronic enclosures and water heating. Moreover, medical and life science users will find useful applications such as CPAP, blood diagnostics and fluid warming, to name a few. “The product helps us serve our customers better. It complements our IntegrAl® Aluminum based thick film heaters quite well”, says Abin Raju, Sales Engineer at Datec.
About Datec Coating Corporation: Datec is a custom heating element manufacturer based in Ontario, Canada, that specializes in state-of-the-art patented thick-film heating solutions. For over 20 years, the Datec team of dedicated research scientists and engineers has led the industry. The experienced engineering team is well-known for developing heating solutions for industries such as commercial food service, medical and precision devices, electronics, automotive, and appliances.
Datec's team leverages its background intellectual property (IP) to develop new IP and integrate their heating or coating solutions to produce superior performing products. Datec has the know-how, creativity, and patience to help bring new products to market.
