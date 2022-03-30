This April, CCHR Reminds You to Not Only Eliminate Stress but to Also Avoid Dangerous Solutions

1 in 5 college students reported thoughts of suicide due to the stress from the increasing pressure of maintaining perfect grades and keeping up with peers

1 in 5 college students reported thoughts of suicide due to the stress from the increasing pressure of maintaining perfect grades and keeping up with peers

Antipsychotics have numerous serious and debilitating side effects.

Antipsychotics have numerous serious and debilitating side effects.

CCHR wants the public to know there are practical solutions to help combat stress without dangerous side effects of antidepressants.

CCHR wants the public to know there are practical solutions to help combat stress without dangerous side effects of antidepressants.

Stress is temporary or it can be a springboard to a much more debilitating or even deadly outcome.

Stress is temporary or it can be a springboard to a much more debilitating or even deadly outcome.

The headquarters for CCHR Florida are located in downtown Clearwater.

The headquarters for CCHR Florida are located in downtown Clearwater.

In honor of April being Stress Awareness Month, CCHR provides tips to combat stress while avoiding false solutions that could actually be harmful.

What I have learnt is any patient is at risk for psychotropic withdrawal symptoms and the severity of injury from unrecognized adverse drug effects and withdrawal symptoms can be major.”
— Adele Framer
CLEARWATER , FL, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- April is Stress Awareness Month. In challenging times, everyone has experienced stress to some degree. It’s just the way life is rigged, but how individuals view these moments and deal with them can determine whether the stress is temporary or a springboard to a much more debilitating or even deadly outcome.

When surveyed in a Harvard study, 1 in 5 college students reported thoughts of suicide due to the stress from the increasing pressure of maintaining perfect grades and keeping up with peers. Adults under high stress jobs when surveyed experienced similar alarming numbers. [1]

Stress can come on quickly or slowly. It can be triggered by a new boss whose demands are unrealistic, a rebellious teenager testing their parent’s limits, the loss of loved one, sudden physical difficulties, all these things and more can pile on the stress and make it seem like there’s no way out. But, CCHR wants the public to know whatever the reason, there are practical solutions that will see someone through rough times.

In an article on stress penned by the Mayo Clinic, they suggest numerous things to avoid stress: getting exercise, eating healthy, laughter, connecting with others, getting enough sleep or doing something creative, plus many other suggestions to mitigate the stress. [2]

While these can be effective and healthy solutions to the problem, CCHR warns against a prescription for psychiatric drugs, something that can seem like a quick fix. Not only are these drugs often responsible for increased mania and violence, but their long-term effects (including difficulty withdrawing from them) have produced patients whose lives have been held hostage by these chemical jailers. Labels for these prescriptions themselves warn of risk of suicide right on the bottle or in dosage instructions. [3,4]

Activist, Adele Framer is one such person. For 11 years she suffered from protracted withdrawal symptoms caused by psychiatric drugs.
In her article, published in SAGE Journals, Framer states, “What I have learnt is any patient is at risk for psychotropic withdrawal symptoms and the severity of injury from unrecognized adverse drug effects and withdrawal symptoms can be major.” From her own experiences and research Framer started the website SurvivingAntidepressants.org. She has counseled over 10,000 people in their efforts to get off psychiatric drugs. [5]

To learn what not to do when stress becomes a looming factor in life, Citizens Commission on Human Rights, invites the public to visit their center at 109 N Fort Harrison Avenue in Clearwater or their website at www.cchrflorida.org for more information on resources.

About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.

Sources:
[1] https://hms.harvard.edu/news/college-stress
[2] https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/stress-management/in-depth/stress-relievers/art-20047257}
[3] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3181628/
[4] https://www.healthline.com/health/bipolar-disorder/long-term-effects-on-the-body#medication-effects
[5] https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/2045125321991274

Diane Stein
Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida
+ + +1 (727) 422-8820
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Psychiatric Drugs—Search Warnings, Studies, & Side Effects

You just read:

This April, CCHR Reminds You to Not Only Eliminate Stress but to Also Avoid Dangerous Solutions

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Diane Stein
Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida
+ + +1 (727) 422-8820
Company/Organization
Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida
109 N. Fort Harrison Ave
Clearwater, Florida, 33755
United States
+1 7274228820
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida (CCHR) is a non-profit, non-political, non-religious mental health watchdog organization dedicated to investigating and exposing psychiatric human rights violations. CCHR Florida also educates Americans about their mental health rights, including the right to informed consent. CCHR Florida works side-by-side with like-minded groups and individuals who share a common purpose to stop abuses in the field of mental health. Many non-profit organizations and individuals are concerned about the excesses and harmful practices of psychiatry. Together, we have formed a strong movement that is especially active to help protect the rights of children.

Our Website

More From This Author
This April, CCHR Reminds You to Not Only Eliminate Stress but to Also Avoid Dangerous Solutions
CCHR Florida to Host Event Featuring Holistic Mental Health Solutions
Self-Harm Month: CCHR Florida Offers a Look at the Risks and Possible Solutions
View All Stories From This Author