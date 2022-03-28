Government Launches Saskatchewan Student Ambassador Program

CANADA, March 28 - Released on March 28, 2022

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan launched the Saskatchewan Student Ambassador Program, a key component of the new International Education Strategy, which will provide students studying abroad and international students studying in Saskatchewan with specialized training to become global citizens and ambassadors of the province. The program will also support the promotion of the province's post-secondary education institutions, help them to build partnerships with institutions around the world and enhance opportunities in areas such as research and student exchange. Saskatchewan student ambassadors will promote the province as a destination of choice to study, live, work, do business and raise a family.

"The Saskatchewan Student Ambassador Program supports Saskatchewan's Growth Plan by building the province's brand around the world by connecting students to international opportunities and equipping the next generation of students with global experiences." Advanced Education Minister Gene Makowsky said. "These experiences can be used to innovate and grow Saskatchewan's economy."

The Ministry of Advanced Education is partnering with the province's post-secondary education institutions to deliver specialized training for student ambassadors registered in this program through two key pathways:

Outbound Mobility Pathway: registered Saskatchewan students will receive training about cultural expectations when studying abroad, along with Saskatchewan-specific promotional teachings and resources; and,

Inbound Mobility Pathway: registered international students will be provided with academic and cultural experiences, such as campus tours and historical teachings along with Saskatchewan-specific promotional teachings and resources.

“This exciting collaboration between the government and post-secondary sector gives domestic and international students opportunities to be global and cultural ambassadors,” University of Saskatchewan’s International Partnerships Specialist Shirley Zhou said. “By expanding their horizons, participants will be positioned to succeed in the global economy and develop leadership the world needs.”

“Our students represent the very best of our university and province and have long served as informal ambassadors beyond our provincial borders both during their studies and after graduation,” University of Regina President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jeff Keshen said. “This timely and multi-faceted program will build on this tradition by broadening domestic and international students’ educational experience, expanding their skills, and helping the province and its post-secondary institutions develop meaningful and lasting partnerships internationally for the benefit of all.”

“Saskatchewan Polytechnic is pleased to support the Student Ambassador Program,” Saskatchewan Polytechnic President and CEO Dr. Larry Rosia said. “We are committed to global engagement, including providing once in a lifetime opportunity for our students in significant global studies abroad. Saskatchewan Polytechnic is expanding its international mobility opportunities with a focus on improved intercultural communications and increased global knowledge. The Student Ambassador Program will support our students in becoming citizens of the world.”

“The Student Ambassador program will provide our learners with the tools necessary to share the learning and working opportunities that exist in our great province including those in rural and remote regions,” Saskatchewan Colleges Alliance representative and President and CEO of Cumberland and Parkland College Mark Hoddenbagh said. “We are excited to create this opportunity for students and help them become the leaders of tomorrow.”

A variety of supports are accessible to inbound and outbound students through their institution, including the Saskatchewan Innovation and Opportunity Scholarship which provides funding to students studying abroad as well as international students studying in the province. Interested students will be able to apply to the Saskatchewan Student Ambassador Program as part of their student mobility application through the designated post-secondary institution of their choice. Upon completion of the program, students will receive a certificate to recognize their participation to support their future careers and enrich their lives.

For more information on the program, please visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/education-and-learning/international-education-strategy/saskatchewan-student-ambassador-program.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Briana Bolduc Advanced Education Regina Phone: 306-787-0253 Email: briana.bolduc@gov.sk.ca