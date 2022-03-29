VoDaVi Technologies LLC Announces Structured Cabling and Fiber Optic Services

VoDaVi Technologies, LLC, an industry leading provider of Technology Solutions, announced their expansion of current IT to include Structured Cabling Services

Now clients receive the benefit of seamless technology services and support from a single provider focused on their success.” — Chris Friel

PLYMOUTH, MA, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VoDaVi Technologies (VoDaVi), LLC, an industry leading provider of Business & Education Technology Solutions, announced their expansion of current Information Technology (IT) services to include Structured Cabling and Fiber Optics for clients across New England.

VoDaVi today announced their newest service offering for commercial, government and education clients across New England includes Structured Cabling and Fiber Optics solutions. The new services are designed to provide VoDaVi’s current and future clients with the proper physical network infrastructure to ensure the speed and reliability required to deliver the critical end-to-end network solutions that organizations rely on to meet their technology needs. VoDaVi’ fiber-optic and network cabling solutions will ensure that organizations have the foundational technology infrastructure that will allow them to deliver a solid, scalable, and flexible technology environment.

“VoDaVi is a highly respected Technology company with exceptional Professional and Managed IT Services and capabilities,” said Chris Friel, Chief Operating Officer of VoDaVi. “By adding network cabling and fiber optic services to VoDaVi’s portfolio, we provide truly end-to-end system solutions to our customers, ensuring their vital technology investments are available to meet the demands of innovative organizations that leverage technology to deliver better outcomes for their stakeholders. Now clients receive the benefit of seamless technology services and support from a single provider focused on their success.”

As a single-source technology partner, VoDaVi provides collaboration, communication and technology solutions that leverage our voice, data, video, and security expertise to deliver enhanced solutions and provide for an even smoother customer experience from design to on-going support of our customers technology estate. To learn more visit: https://www.VoDaViTech.com

About VoDaVi Technologies

Since 2009, VoDaVi Technologies provides Business Technology Solutions, as well as Professional and Managed IT Services to businesses, school systems, municipalities, and non-profit organizations throughout New England. Our experts tailor individual solutions, approaches, and resources to solve organizations business problems, achieve goals, and reduce overall technology costs with a proactive, preventative approach towards IT management. VoDaVi is an authorized provider on the Massachusetts Higher Education Consortium (MHEC) F05, F14, and S03 contracts. VoDaVi is an authorized supplier under Category 9: Equipment related to Network and Communication Services of the Blanket Massachusetts State Contract ITT72 Network Services, Communication Services, and Related Equipment. For more information and to see our full catalog of offerings please visit www.VoDaViTech.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Linked In, and Instagram, or call us directly at 866.896.1777.