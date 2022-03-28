Submit Release
Bishop Hill museums, organizations to host volunteer fair

BISHOP HILL, ILLINOIS, March 28 - Individuals searching for volunteer opportunities in Bishop Hill can learn what its organizations have to offer by attending a volunteer fair on Saturday, April 2 at Bishop Hill State Historic Site.

Representatives from the Bishop Hill Heritage Association, Bishop Hill Old Settlers' Association, Bishop Hill State Historic Site and Henry County Museum will be available to answer questions and provide information about volunteering with their respective organizations.

Volunteers are needed for such activities as assisting with events, cooking, demonstrating historic crafts, greeting visitors, historic interpretation, maintenance and more. Individuals of all ages and abilities are encouraged to learn more about each organization and its service opportunities without any obligation to join them.

The Bishop Hill Museum, 304 S. Bishop Hill Road, will host the volunteer fair from 1-3 p.m. No registration or appointment is required.

Bishop Hill museums, organizations to host volunteer fair

