Camping and RV Craze Expected to Continue in 2022
Trend Drives Ongoing Need for Travel Size Personal Care Products
Nothing makes travelers feel more at home in new surroundings than a few items from home. Desert Essence travel size products are a perfect fit for everyone who appreciates Nature and being outside.”HAUPPAUGE, NY, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demand for RVs and camping equipment, coupled with a national expansion of glamping, RV, and family-friendly campgrounds, is driving the need for a wider array of travel-size personal care products for Americans enjoying outdoor living.
— Christine Allmer, senior director of marketing at Desert Essence
While the pandemic restrictions, lockdowns, and high unemployment rates that drove demand for relatively inexpensive outdoor breaks in 2021 have largely lifted, Americans are still turning to camping – in cars, tents, and RVs - in droves. According to Camping Smarts, which tracks RV sales and other statistics, 2021 saw massive growth, and 2022 RV sales look to surpass those numbers. The RV Industry Association (RVIA) suggests 72 million Americans are planning to take an RV trip in 2022.
On the road, space is at a premium, particularly for bulky personal care items. For those looking to maximize space while enjoying natural, nutrient-rich desert botanicals like Tea Tree, Jojoba, and Argan Oil, legacy brand Desert Essence offers a line of travel-size solutions – all without unnecessary additives. Formulated with ingredients that are responsibly and sustainably sourced, these include consumer favorites in on-the-go sizes of facial, skin, hair, and dental care:
Hand Sanitizers – Covid or not, clean hands are key when sharing tight quarters with fellow campers and in campground bathrooms. Desert Essence Probiotic Hand Sanitizing Wipes in Tea Tree Oil, Lavender, and Lemongrass, are individually packaged and kill 99.9% of most common harmful germs with natural grain alcohol. Good bacteria are delivered courtesy of probiotic-packed Kefir, which nourishes and conditions skin with an infusion of invigorating lemongrass. SRP for a 20-count box is $14.99. A 1.7 fl. oz size bottle is also available in each scent. SRP $4.49.
Tea Tree Oil Facial Cleansing pads – This perfectly portable jar of cleansing pads is soaked in healing, soothing Eco Harvest (TM) Tea Tree Oil. These pads remove impurities and leave skin feeling fresh and clean, even camp side. SRP $7.99.
Tea Tree Oil and Neem Wintergreen Toothpaste – Take premium dental care on the road with this fan favorite featuring Ayurvedic Neem and Eco Harvest Tea Tree Oil for botanical care with a sprig of minty freshness. SRP $2.79.
Coconut Travel Size Bundle – Includes Coconut Hand & Body Lotion, Body Wash, Shampoo, and Conditioner. This bundle of intensely hydrating products is formulated with a rich mix of Coconut Oil, Jojoba Oil and Shea Butter to help soothe and nourish. The delicious scent of Coconut infuses even land-locked destinations with a sense of the exotic. SRP $6.99.
“Nothing makes travelers feel more at home in new surroundings than being able to take a few items from home with them,” says Christine Allmer, senior director of marketing at Desert Essence. “Our travel sizes ensure the whole family can feel fresh and clean wherever their adventures lead them, and our natural ingredients are a perfect fit for everyone who appreciates Nature and the great outdoors.”
# # #
Desert Essence was founded in 1978 and is a leader in natural personal care. The company draws its inspiration and ingredients from the desert, “a model of pristine balance and sustainability, where limited resources, if used responsibly, offer the body and spirit untold benefits.” Using nutrient‐rich desert botanicals revered in native cultures for their healing properties, like Tea Tree, Jojoba, Aloe, and Argan Oils, Desert Essence’s body, skin, and hair care products work in harmony with the body to soothe, nurture, and restore. True to its principle, the company works to ensure that both its products and practices reflect the serious commitment it has made to the health of the planet. Desert Essence is a Certified B-corp Corporation.
