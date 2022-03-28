Naig Applauds U.S. Supreme Court Decision to Consider the Constitutionality of California’s Proposition 12

DES MOINES, Iowa (March 28, 2022) - Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision to hear the case against California’s Proposition 12 filed by the American Farm Bureau Federation and the National Pork Producers Council. California’s Proposition 12 prohibits the sale of pork from hogs born to sows– anywhere in the world – not raised according to the state’s highly prescriptive housing standards.

“I am extremely pleased that the U.S. Supreme Court will consider the constitutionality of California’s Proposition 12. This decision is the first step in preserving the rights of our farmers, protecting the well-being of our livestock and ensuring consumers have access to affordable food.

“Over the last two years, Iowa farmers, consumers and rural communities have faced many challenges beyond their control, but they should not have to face another simply due to one state’s heavy-handed and unnecessary regulations. Our founders were clear when they wrote the Constitution; only the federal government holds the power to regulate interstate and international commerce. California politicians and activists cannot regulate activities outside of their borders, let alone Iowa farmers.

“As the country’s top pork producing state, Iowa farmers take great pride in caring for their animals and producing a high-quality, nutritious and affordable source of protein for consumers. California represents 15% of U.S. pork production. Iowa farmers need access to this market.”

California’s Proposition 12 took effect Jan. 1, 2022. In August 2021, Iowa Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst co-sponsored the Exposing Agricultural Trade Suppression (EATS) Act, that would prohibit states from interfering with food production in other states.