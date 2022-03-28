Vietjet relaunches the first int'l route

VIETNAM, March 28 -

The first international flight from Thailand to Đà Nẵng International Airport was warmly welcomed by leaders of Đà Nẵng City, the airport and Vietjet. — Photo courtesy of Vietjet

ĐÀ NẴNG — Vietjet has resumed the first international service to the central city of Đà Nẵng from Bangkok, reaffirming its role as the largest flight capacity provider between the two countries while pioneering in boosting the post-pandemic recovery of tourism and trade connectivity across the region.

The flight departed from Thailand’s capital Bangkok to Đà Nẵng City on Sunday, carrying over a hundred passengers, including representatives from numerous Thai travel agencies to visit Đà Nẵng and the central region on a trip to reactivate the tourism exchange between the two markets, following the relaxation of travel restrictions.

The resumption of Đà Nẵng-Bangkok route will once again provide Vietnamese travellers with a highly convenient and cost-saving travel option, especially for those in the central region looking to discover Thailand, one of the most popular international destinations for Vietnamese tourists, Vietjet said in a statement.

Customers can now reserve a ticket to Bangkok with fares as low as US$3 (excluding taxes and fees) at www.vietjetair.com. In addition, Vietjet offers complementary pre-flight RT-PCR test for its flyers on international services.

"Vietjet has always sought to be a pioneer and a bridge linking these wonderful two countries. The relaunch of the Bangkok-Đà Nẵng route as well as the restoring of other routes will accelerate the tourism rehabilitation and trade promotion in Thailand and Việt Nam and across the ASEAN and Asia-Pacific (APAC) region," Nguyễn Thị Thuý Bình, Vietjet Vice President, said.

"Vietjet has gradually resumed the majority of its international flight network connecting Việt Nam with other countries in the APAC region. Meanwhile in Thailand, in addition to current domestic routes among major cities, the airline is boosting its flight map with connections between Thailand and Cambodia, Singapore, Taiwan, and other destinations, thus offering more transfer options for passengers with competitive fares and utilities,” she said.

Passengers onboard the first resumed international flight from Thailand to Đà Nẵng. — Photo courtesy of Vietjet

The Bangkok-Đà Nẵng route is operated by Thai Vietjet with three return flights per week on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The flight time is around 1 hour and 40 minutes per leg.

From Thailand to Việt Nam, the flight takes off from Bangkok at 10.50am and lands in Đà Nẵng at 12.30pm. Coming the other way, the flight departs from Đà Nẵng at 1.15pm and arrives in Bangkok at 2.55pm.

Providing the largest flight capacity of any airline operating between Việt Nam and Thailand, Vietjet also operates five flights per week between HCM City and Bangkok with the frequency to be increased to a daily flight as of April 12, including the Hà Nội-Bangkok route.

For the Đà Nẵng-Bangkok route, frequency will increase according to market demand.

In Thailand, Vietjet currently operates an expansive domestic flight network, including flight services from Bangkok to the country’s leading business and travel destinations such as Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, and more.

The airline said it will also re-launch direct flights from Việt Nam to well-known Thai destinations such as Phuket and Chiang Mai in May.

From April 1, 2022, foreign visitors to Thailand under the Test & Go scheme only have to take RT-PCR test upon arrival and apply COVID insurance value of only $20,000.

Meanwhile, international travelers arriving in Việt Nam are required to take only one ATK/RT-PCR test, apply a COVID insurance value of only $10,000, and complete a medical declaration prior to arrival at tokhaiyte.vn. — VNS