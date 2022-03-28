CellCore Provides Cutting-Edge Education at Their Muscle Testing Event in Costa Mesa, California
Muscle Testing Workshop Covers Testing Practice for Health Practitioners Nationwide
These hands-on workshops are tailored to provide solutions for our practitioners to take home and utilize in their practices. ”MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 1st, 2022, CellCore Biosciences will host the second muscle testing workshop of the year. Health practitioners are invited to Costa Mesa, California with CellCore co-founders, Dr. Jay Davidson and Dr. Todd Watts, plus Dr. Darren Schmidt, as they offer two days of in-depth, hands-on learning for practitioners.
— Dr. Jay Davidson, co-founder of CellCore
This is a hands-on weekend workshop with actionable takeaways that practitioners can immediately implement in the clinic on Monday. Practitioners can expect to learn the secret to improving the accuracy of muscle testing, how to test to find the source of a client's symptoms, the best questions to ask during testing, and much more.
Along with muscle testing, this workshop also discusses the science of root causes. A variety of different topics will be covered, including bacteria, chemical toxins, Lyme disease, mitochondrial function, mold and mycotoxins, parasites, tissue regeneration, and more.
Dr. Jay shares, “We created muscle testing workshops to provide valuable education to our dedicated practitioners. These hands-on workshops are tailored to provide solutions for our practitioners to take home and utilize in their practices. The Atlanta muscle testing workshop started 2022 off strong, and I am excited for the Costa Mesa workshop to bring that same energy.”
If you would like to register for the Costa Mesa muscle testing event, please visit the CellCore muscle testing website page (https://workshops.cellcore.com/orange-county/home). To take a look at the agenda for the two-day event, go here.
CellCore has another muscle testing workshop scheduled for September in Boston, MA. They plan to offer more in various locations before the end of the year. CellCore will also host ECO, their educational conference for health practitioners, in August. To learn more and register for the next events, visit the CellCore events website (https://cellcore.com/pages/events).
To attend a workshop, you must be a registered CellCore practitioner. To learn more about becoming a CellCore practitioner, go here.
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is an innovative, wholesale nutraceutical brand for thousands of practitioners worldwide. With cutting-edge technology and education, CellCore is redefining the way we view root cause solutions and foundational health. To learn more, please visit CellCore.com.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Jessica Tidwell, Public Relations Manager for CellCore Biosciences, at jessica.tidwell@cellcore.com.
Jessica Tidwell
CellCore Biosciences
jessica.tidwell@cellcore.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook