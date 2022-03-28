Songs of Fire, Group art exhibition that brings together 21 American artists in St. Louis
Songs of Fire Art Event Curated by artists JPW3 & Torie Zalben April 1 July 9, 2022 Group art exhibition that brings together 21 American artists in St. LouisST LOUIS, MI, US, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The art gallery at Sophie's Artist Lounge is pleased to present an exciting new group exhibition, Songs of Fire, curated by JPW3 and Torie Zalben, on display from Friday, April 1 through July 9, 2022, with a special opening reception on April 1 from 6 PM- 9 PM. The exhibition brings together 21 American artists working across disciplines to herald a moment of celebration against a backdrop of knowing uncertainty. The title Songs of Fire is taken from an offhand utterance by a TV chef, using the phrase to describe a dish in progress. Taking the metaphor one step further, the exhibition revels in a process of transformation out of chaos.
"The totality of the artworks in Songs of Fire seeks to assemble order out of the current reality we are inhabiting. The intention for the exhibition is to cultivate shared and personal moments of joy and to provide solutions as to how we can collectively heal and process recent and deep- rooted traumas." says co-curator/artist Torie Zalben.
Granting equal space to the illusory and the mundane, Songs of Fire suggests a reconfigured world in which the familiar is scaled up, disassembled, and redrawn alongside bold, graphic acts of pure invention. Resisting an underlying dogma, these disparate works cohere in the manner of a mixed-media collage, invoking subject matter as varied as personal artifacts, the cultural production industrial complex, and St. Louis' history.
The Artists' Room at Sophie's will be transformed into the "Release Room," an interactive installation by the St. Louis-born artist Aaron Fowler. Known for his mixed-media works that incorporate found objects, painting, and other collaged materials, Fowler here creates an immersive space in which viewers are invited to release a balloon, a gesture at once playful, mournful, and tranquil. As the space gradually fills with balloons, the gestures of each individual who has passed through the installation will become an illustration of community. In tandem with the exhibition, Fowler will present a programming series with his St. Louis-based community arts collective, N2EXISTENCE.
Artists Exhibiting: Elia Alba, David Alekhuogie, Ann Craven, Taylor Deed, Emmanuel Louisnord Desir, Awol Erizku, Aaron Fowler, Sara Gernsbacher, Sayre Gomez, Amy Granat, Arielle Gray, Diane Holland, Peregrine Honig, Fumi Ishino, JPW3, Max Ostrow, Alicia Piller, Aubrey Saget, Cameron Spratley,Vincent Stemmler, Torie Zalben.
Songs of Fire will be open for viewing during Sophie's regular business hours, Wednesday through Saturday, from 5 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.
Keri Ann Kimball
Kimball Entertainment
3107214912
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other