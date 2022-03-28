Troop F Weekly Report 03-21 to 03-28-22

Incident Type: OAR

Date: 3/21/2022

Town: Woodland

Trooper: TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in Woodland when he observed a vehicle towing a trailer without lights. He stopped the vehicle and after an investigation discovered the driver had a revoked driver’s license and had falsely attached registration plates. The man was issued a criminal summons for the violation (felony) and a second criminal summons for the false plates. The vehicle and trailer were towed from the roadway.

Incident Type: OAR

Date: 3/23/2022

Town: mapleton

Trooper: TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in Mapleton and observed a vehicle driving with no inspection certificate displayed. Tr. Rider conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and discovered the driver had a revoked driver’s license. He was issued a criminal summons (felony) for OAR and was given a warning on the vehicle not being inspected. A licensed driver came to get him and the car.

Incident Type: warrant

Date: 3/24/2022

Town: easton

Trooper: TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: A Detective from the police department in Enfield, Connecticut, alerted Tr. Rider of a man living in Easton with a full extradition warrant. Tr. Rider located the man at a residence in Easton, arrested him without incident, and transported him to the Aroostook County Jail where he will wait an extradition hearing. The man had 6 active warrants.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 3/27/2022

Town: Van buren

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Van Buren when he observed a vehicle with an expired inspection certificate. Tr. Desrosier stopped the vehicle and recognized the driver as a male he just issued a criminal summons to a few days ago for OAS. The driver was issued another criminal summons for OAS.

Incident Type: oas / false attachment of plates / Fictious inspection

Date: 3/27/2022

Town: van buren

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Van Buren when he observed a vehicle that he believed did not have an inspection certificate. He stopped the vehicle and discovered the driver, who was suspended, and created his own inspection sticker and placed it in his window. Further investigation revealed the registration plates were falsely attached as well. Tr. Desrosier issued the man criminal summonses for OAS, fictitious inspection certificate, and false attachment of plates. The vehicle was towed from the roadway.

Incident Type: Traffic Enforcement

Date: 3/26/2022

Town: Mapleton

Trooper: Tr. Martin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin was in Mapleton conducting traffic enforcement when he observed a vehicle with an obstructed license plate. Tr. Martin learned the operator’s license expired in 2011 and the operator was unable to produce evidence of insurance. Tr. Martin issued the operator a summons for operating with an expired license greater than 90 days and a traffic summons for failure to produce evidence of insurance.

Incident Type: Assist

Date: 3/26/2022

Town: Presque Isle

Trooper: Tr. Levesque

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Levesque, Tr. Martin and K9 Rocco assisted PIPD in conducting a felony stop on a stolen car out of Vermont.

Incident Type: Crash

Date: 3/25/2022

Town: I-95 MM 254

Trooper: TR. Merchant

Brief Synopsis: Passerby observed two vehicles off the road near MM 254 on the northbound Interstate 95. The passerby believed it was only a slide off due to inclement weather. Tr. Merchant arrived on scene and made contact with the operators of the two vehicles. Both operators reported non-life-threatening injuries. Operator, stated that he lost control of the vehicle when a tractor trailer unit suddenly changed into his lane. The vehicle rolled eventually coming to rest on its tires on the ditch side of the roadway. Operator of the second vehicle, stated she lost control of the vehicle due to the poor road conditions and went off the road. The vehicle came to rest approximately 100 feet from the first vehicle. BMV database results showed she had a suspended driver license. A member of the Brewer Fire Department, had stopped at the crash to render aid. Patten Ambulance Services responded to the scene and transported both operators to Millinocket Regional Hospital. Vehicles were towed by Hayes Towing.

Incident Type: VIOLATION OF BAIL

Date: 3/24/2022

Town: Hodgdon

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton initiated a traffic stop on the corner road in Hodgdon for a vehicle defect. A roadside investigation revealed that a passenger in the truck was on bail with search conditions. The male was prohibited from possessing or using alcohol. Tr. Cotton had the man step out of the car and located several small containers of alcohol that the man was hiding under his feet. Tr. Cotton interviewed the man and he also admitted to recent alcohol use. Tr. Cotton charged the man for VCR and seized the alcohol.

Incident Type: WARRANT

Date: 2/25/2022

Town: Littleton

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Case update/ Warrant arrest; Tr. Cotton assisted the Aroostook Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop in Littleton. Initially, the female operator gave a false name. The Deputy was able to identify the operator as the same female that was the driver in Tr. Cotton’s pursuit a week prior. Ultimately, Tr. Cotton arrested the female for her three active warrants and for the pending charges from the pursuit. Tr. Cotton charged her with Eluding an Officer, VCR, Driving to Endanger, OAS, and Criminal Speed. The female was booked into ACJ where she was held without bail. Deputies from the Sheriff’s office located drugs on the female during traffic stop and dealt with her violations after she was booked into jail. Deputies also arrested a passenger in the vehicle on a Probation Revocation Warrant.

Incident Type: Theft

Date: 3/21/2022

Town: Woodland

Trooper: Tr. Mahon

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Mahon was called to the Thibodeau Rd in Woodland for a report of theft. The complainant reported his space heater was stolen and he found it across the road. The suspect was interviewed and said it was loaned to him by the victim and he returned it. The suspects girlfriend verified his story and said he and the complainant often loan items back and forth. The case remains under investigation.

Incident Type: Threatening/Harassment

Date: 3/26/2022

Town: Oakfield

Trooper: Tr. Mahon

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Mahon was called to the Circle K in Oakfield by the owner reporting he was threatened on social media by a customer. Tr. Mahon contacted the suspect who said the store owner was disrespectful to him after he paid for his beer with unrolled change. The suspect was warned for harassment and both were told to block each other on social media.

Incident Type: Warrant arrest

Date: 3/26/2022

Town: Silver Ridge Twp

Trooper: Tr. Saucier