First Source Wireless adds Silnyx Products to the GSA Advantage
We’re pleased to now offer Silynx Communications products on GSA Advantage.”ELDERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Source Wireless, a source for wireless communication products, announced the addition of Silnyx Communications products to the GSA Advantage catalog. This release of these products offers government agencies the ability to purchase Silnyx accessories through GSA Advantage.
— Nick Hohman
"GSA Advantage is a great online purchasing service that helps government agencies easily purchase the products they need.” Say's Nick Hohman, President of First Source Wireless. “We’re pleased to now offer Silynx Communications products on GSA Advantage.”
Additions to the catalog include the Silnyx Clarus Control Box, the Clarus XPR In-Ear Headset, and Push to Talk Adapters.
-Silnyx Clarus Control Box (IN0007-B-00)
-Silnyx In-Ear Tactical Headset Clarus XPR (FSW-TAC-InearAPX)
The Silnyx Clarus Control Box is a small, ruggedized push-to-talk that supports single or dual-radio communications. The Clarus Control Box includes two Silnyx quick disconnect connectors to allow maximum modularity and compatibility with Silnyx headsets, third-party headsets, and all tactical two-way radios.
Silnyx Clarus XPR In-Ear Tactical Headsets features include three critical communications capabilities making it an optimal accessory. With an NRR of 25dB for hearing protection, hearing enhancement for situational awareness, and an In-Ear microphone, the Clarus XPR allows for clear and direct communication.
The addition of Silynx products to the GSA Advantage catalog makes them more accessible to government agencies. The benefits of purchasing through GSA Advantage include,
-Discount Pricing
-Controlled Purchasing
-FAR Compliant Products
-Ease of Purchasing
GSA Advantage is an online government purchasing service that is run by the General Services Administration (GSA) since 1949. The purpose of the GSA is to help manage and support federal agencies in the United States.
First Source Wireless is a provider of critical communications technologies including two-way radios, NRR headsets, and a variety of accessories. They distribute products from reputable brands such as 3M Peltor, Ops-Core, Silnyx, Larsen, Cradlepoint, Waveband, and more. First Source Wireless has had the privilege to work with the U.S. Army, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police, and others. These governments partnerships match well with First Source Wireless’ GSA approval.
Taylor Thomas
Waveband Communications
+12404461381 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn