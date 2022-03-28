WISEPAUSE WELLNESS ASSEMBLES A GLOBAL AUDIENCE TO TALK HORMONES WITH 25+ MEDICAL EXPERTS
Award-winning author, keynote speaker and positive aging advocate Barbara Hannah Grufferman encourages women to love their age.
Denise Pines moderates a discussion on Women in Transition during WisePause with Drs. Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, Laurie Steelsmith and Dr. Arianna Sholes-Douglas.
The one of a kind event offers women 35-65+ real hormonal solutions
Each time we produce a WisePause event, our intention is to normalize the subject of hormones, perimenopause and menopause among women. Solutions are available and that is what WisePause delivers.””LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 4000 women gathered in front of their computers on Saturday, March 26th to hear from experts on topics ranging from brain fog and skin health to the positive effects of cannabis on sexual health and menopause at the WisePause Wellness Virtual Global Experience. Hosted by Fox11 LA morning anchor Michaela Pereira, the event--the only one of its kind that assembles top medical experts to weigh in on actionable solutions for women experiencing hormonal changes due to perimenopause and menopause--was a sigh of relief for women who thought that they just had to suffer through this period in their lives; rather, this experience offers the opportunity for them to live their best lives.
— Denise Pines
Says Denise Pines, WisePause Founder, “Each time we produce a WisePause event, our intention is to normalize the subject of hormones, perimenopause and menopause among women. Because most women suffer in silence, our goal is to explain that what they are going through is normal and there needs to be conversations about what they are experiencing. Solutions are available and that is what WisePause delivers.”
The event also featured the WisePause Lifestyle Live Showcase, a segment that provides women with five hand-picked beauty, personal, lifestyle and nutraceutical products for women 40+.
About WisePause Wellness:
WisePause Wellness Virtual Global Experience is an empowered community experience that connects women to the best midlife health information, trusted healthcare professionals, innovative hormonal healing therapies, products and services, and to other women on similar journeys. The goal is to help all women navigate perimenopause and menopause with confidence and ease by being proactive with their midlife wellness. For more information, please visit https://wisepause.com/.
