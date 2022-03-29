Megola Signs LOI with GS Capital Blends LLC
Acquires: Next Generation product lines from Antimicrobials to Eco-Fire Blends
Megola, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGON)
Another big milestone for the company as we continue to acquire next generation products that are diversified across the health wellness and eco-friendly markets.”BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Megola Inc. (OTC-PINK MGON) Megola, Inc. (“MGON”, “Company”) is a Consortium Group of Health Technologies and Eco-Friendly Product Lines has entered into a Letter of Intent regarding potential Purchase, License of Intellectual Property, Product Lines, Manufacturing and Other Specified Assets of GS Capital Blends LLC.
— CEO, Robert Gardiner
“Another big milestone for the company as we continue to acquire next generation products that are diversified across the health wellness and eco-friendly markets. We have built a solid management team that will expand all our products and vertical sales to global markets”, states CEO Robert Gardiner.
Key items:
• The Purchaser will use diligent commercially reasonable efforts to complete its due diligence efforts within thirty (30) days following the execution in full of this Letter of Intent (the “Diligence Period”).
• List of GS Capital Blends LLC Product Lines
Eco Hand Purifier (non-alcohol, non-benzalkonium, non-triclosan) (patent pending)
Eco Surface Spray, Eco Surface/Air Spray (patent pending)
Organic Bedbug/Dustmite Eco Kill (patent pending)
Lithium Battery Fire-Gel (patent pending)
Fire Deterrent Products- DF21 (variations), DF31(variations), DF11e Extinguisher Additive
Cassava Powder Fire Extinguishant (patent pending)
Fire Blanket/Smoke Hood Survival Bag
Fire Extinguishant Super Absorbent Pellets (patent pending)
ClearShield Wood Treatment (fire, mold, mildew, water repellant) (patent pending)
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursuant,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding MGON’s plans, objectives, future opportunities for MGON’s services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding MGON’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond MGON’s control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business, with key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; and, anti-takeover measures in our charter documents. Any forward-looking statement is made only as of the date of which such statement is made. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.
John MacLeod
Megola Inc.
+1 888-587-1698
