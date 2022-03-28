eHealth Technologies Achieves HITRUST Risk-based Certification
HITRUST Certification validates eHealth Technologies is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information
We are pleased to demonstrate to our clients and patients the highest standards for data protection, and information security by achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification.”ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eHealth Technologies, an innovator in retrieving and transforming complex medical records into actionable data for clinicians, today announced the eHealth Connect® - Referral Management System (RMS) has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.
— Dan Torrens, CEO, eHealth Technologies
HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization’s eHealth Connect - RMS has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places eHealth Technologies in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.
“We are pleased to demonstrate to our clients and patients the highest standards for data protection, and information security by achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification,” said Dan Torrens, CEO at eHealth Technologies. “eHealth Technologies advances the delivery of life altering care and is deeply committed to protecting the patient’s health information while expediting and improving the overall patient experience.”
“The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual,” said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. “The fact that eHealth Technologies has achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program.”
About eHealth Technologies
eHealth Technologies is a leading health care technology company that advances the delivery of life-altering care.
We help to provide fast and seamless access to health care for patients by collecting medical records, test results, and images and organizing them so that physicians have the information they need to provide superior care in a timely manner – in a fast, easy-to-use, digital format.
Our team members take great pride in working behind the scenes to help millions of patients benefit from faster access to lifesaving medical services ranging from cancer care to organ transplants to emergency care.
