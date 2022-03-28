# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 1

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 1

03-21-22

Trooper Miles Carpenter responded to a crash in Hancock by Washington Junction. One of the operators suffered minor injuries.

03-25-22

Trooper Jarid Leonard conducted a motor vehicle stop in Princeton. Walter Tomah (39) of Indian Township was found to be operating a vehicle with a registration that expired January of 2021. Walter was charged for Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle and Failing to Provide a Valid Certification of Inspection.

03-26-22

Trooper Jarid Leonard conducted a motor vehicle stop in Calais. As a result of the stop, Ricky Palmeter (52) of Calais was arrested. He was charged with Operating Under the Influence and Operating Without a License in Violation of a Condition or Restriction.

03-27-22

Corporal Jeff Taylor responded to Calais where it was reported that Adam Ferriera-Rogers (33) of Calais, had broken a vehicle window. Adam was arrested for Violation of Bail and Criminal Mischief. Sergeant Dan Ryan assisted.