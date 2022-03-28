Digital Transformation Week Conference Set to Welcome 5000+ Technology Professionals to Santa Clara, CA
Learn Advanced Digital Transformation Strategies For A 'Digital Everything' World in California, 11-12 May 2022
The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation plans for all organisations. We will explore digital strategies to bring companies closer to their customers, increase efficiency & profitability.”SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -
— Vicky Matthews, Content Director at Digital Transformation Week
Taking place on the 11-12 May 2022 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California, Digital Transformation Week North America is set to bring together thousands of IT professionals from across the continent to discuss best practice approaches to digital transformation.
Organised by technology-specialist publishers, TechForge Media Ltd and running alongside Edge Computing Expo as well as world-renowned enterprise technology conference and exhibition, TechEx North America, Digital Transformation Week features leading speakers from the likes of Ford, Levi's, Meta, Youtube, Microsoft, Citi, UPS, Wells Fargo, Netflix, EDF, Volvo, LinkedIn, Amazon and Mars.
The event will consist of live sessions from over 40 experts who will share their unparalleled industry knowledge and real-life experiences in the forms of solo presentations, expert panel discussions and in-depth fireside chats.
Expert speakers include:
• Head of Transformation and Digitization, Wells Fargo
• Chief Global Strategy and AI Officer, Levi Strauss & Co.
• Chief Digital & Transformation Officer, Microsoft
• CTO Digital Transformation, Ford
• Digital Transformation Director & Head of Digital Channels, Citi
• Director Scaled Operations - Trust & Safety, Youtube
• Director - Privacy Tooling and Infrastructure Engineering, Twitter
• Innovation Director, EDF
• Head of UX - Digital Infrastructure & Online Sales, Volvo
• Digital Experience Delivery Senior Lead, Mars
• Senior Digital Product (Technical) Leader, Amazon
• Senior Software Engineer, Netflix
• Head of Technical Program Management - AI Research, Meta …and more!
Running alongside Digital Transformation Week North America, the event consists of five other co-located conferences within the fields of Blockchain, AI & Big Data, Cyber Security & Cloud, IoT, and Edge Computing.
Tickets for Digital Transformation Week North America include access to the 250+ exhibition stands full of leading tech innovators including IBM, Oracle, AWS, Samsung, VMWare, and many more! Also access to the official Networking Pool Party, plus the two-day Digital Transformation Week conference. Head over to the Digital Transformation Week website to book yours!
Interested in attending as Press? Please get in touch with the team via the contact details below.
