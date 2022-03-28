Apty recognized as DAP Leader in G2 Spring 2022 Reports
Apty recognized as DAP Leader in G2 Spring 2022 Reports
At Apty, we always strive to provide our customers with a complete Enterprise-grade Digital Adoption Platform, and we will continue to drive our efforts towards simplifying digital adoption.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apty, a leading Digital Adoption Platform for Enterprises, announces that it has been named as a Leader in the Digital Adoption Platform category in the latest reports by renowned software review site G2.
— Krishna Dunthoori, Apty's Founder and CEO.
In the G2 Spring 2022 reports released earlier this week, Apty also won other recognitions such as Momentum Leader, Easiest to use- Enterprise, High Performer- Enterprise, along with 4 other badges in the DAP category.
G2’s ratings are based primarily on customer reviews and the market presence of a product. The Leader Badge signifies that Apty ranks high for customer satisfaction and market presence.
"Winning the G2 Leader badge is a validation to our customer-centric and data-first approach. This inspires us to continue creating a significant impact on the DAP market and redefining the way Digital Adoption Platforms are perceived," said Krishna Dunthoori, Apty's Founder and CEO. "At Apty, we always strive to provide our customers with a complete Enterprise-grade Digital Adoption Platform, and we will continue to drive our efforts towards simplifying digital adoption."
Apty is a Digital Adoption Platform that helps organizations to make most of their web-application investments by guiding the employees through complex business processes and applications. Apty helps companies with streamlining business process compliance, faster software adoption and improved employee productivity. Apty's client base includes Mary Kay, Hitachi, Boeing, Mattel, among others.
This is the third consecutive quarter of Apty being a Leader in the DAP category on G2. The Digital Adoption Platform was also adjudged by Forbes as 'America's Best Startup Employers of the Year' in March 2022.
About Apty
Apty is a Digital Adoption Platform that helps enterprise optimize their business processes. Successful digital adoption involves both guiding people through new critical software applications and proactively pushing them to complete new processes. Only Apty combines the power of on-screen guidance with the time-saving automation of proactive process compliance. IT operation managers, Application Owners, VP HR/Sales, and leading CIOs alike all trust Apty to get the most out of their employees' use of web-based applications in their day-to-day job. Every month millions of users use Apty to learn web-based apps and excel in their job in leading companies like Delta Airlines, Boeing, Agile CRM, and many more. Remember, the problem is not the software, it’s how you use it.
Krishna Dunthoori
Apty Inc
+1 408-829-5880
email us here