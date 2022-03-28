Kent Imaging announces Jeff Bamback as Vice President, Sales

Jeff Bamback, Vice President, Sales

I am excited to help grow the reach of our breakthrough technology in tissue imaging to improve patient outcomes and reduce complications.” — Jeff Bamback

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Bamback as Vice President, Sales. Mr. Bamback is an innovative and savvy leader with over 20 years of medical device sales, management, and strategic distribution experience. He has worked for such companies as 3M-KCI and Acelity Inc., with a focus on wound care.

His solution-oriented approach will be utilized to drive profitable sales and increase the market share of Kent Imaging’s near-infrared imaging device product line and lead a team of seasoned product experts.

"I am thrilled to join the Kent Imaging team. I am excited to help grow the reach of our breakthrough technology in tissue imaging to improve patient outcomes and reduce complications,” states Mr. Bamback.

"We’re very excited to have Mr. Bamback join our team and lead our sales organization,” said Pierre Lemire, Kent’s CEO. “His depth of experience and knowledge of bringing new wound care technologies to market will significantly progress Kent on its company mission and allow physicians to optimize their treatment path with SnapshotNIR.”

About Kent Imaging, Inc.

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging, who develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties. Kent holds multiple patents in oxygen imaging technology and continues to provide innovative and advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally. For more information about Kent Imaging, visit www.kentimaging.com