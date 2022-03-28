Global Virtual Rehabilitation Market Trends, Technology and Analysis up to 2029: A Report by Absolute Markets Insights
EINPresswire.com/ -- A New Market study by Absolute Markets Insights on the Global Virtual Rehabilitation Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and share in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies. Hence, this research study serves as an important depository of the information for every Industry landscape. The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets.
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1035
The global virtual rehabilitation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period (2021 – 2029). The global virtual rehabilitation market is driven by the changing nature of the healthcare industry with the increasing adoption of new technology such as virtual reality used in the various applications including physiotherapy and neurological rehabilitation, cardiac rehab and pulmonary rehab, and others. Increase in initiatives by research institutes and major key companies to develop technologically advanced virtual rehabilitation equipment are likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, strategic initiatives being undertaken by the market players is supporting the growth of virtual rehabilitation market. For instance, Tyromotion, a manufacturer and supplier of technology-based therapy, acquired the assets of Swiss start-up "yband therapy AG" in July 2020 to increase patient personal responsibility in the rehabilitation process through a unique movement tracker. The Arm tracker ARYS motivates people with hemiparesis to improve hand and arm functions more quickly and efficiently. Patients can watch their "tree of recovery" develop on their smartphone by using the associated app.
How Absolute Market Insights is unique in nature?
The research report on Virtual Rehabilitation Market will include extensive information based on the following pointers:
• Global Market size and forecast values (2015 – 2029), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments; wherein 2015 to 2019 has been considered as historic years, 2020 as the base year, while 2021 to 2029 has been considered as the forecast period.
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Market Determinants and Influencing Factors
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Market Dynamics
o Drivers
o Restraints
o Opportunities
• Trends on Global Virtual Rehabilitation Market
• Exclusive Details on the Effect of the Pandemic
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitor Landscape
o Product Benchmarking
o Market Share Analysis, 2020
o Global Presence and Growth Strategies
• The final report will include competitive product benchmarking which will encompass comparison of varied services offered by different market participants on the basis of their features and capabilities that will help you to understand their market offerings. Furthermore, for each company, we will provide information regarding company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, and SWOT analysis and business strategies.
• The research study specific to a region, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America, is also available.
• We offer our reports in different languages which include German, Chinese, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Japanese and Korean amongst others.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1035
Virtual reality technologies are becoming more accessible to deliver, as a result of which, there is a growing interest in adopting virtual reality in rehabilitation. Increased patient preferences for adopting new technologies, as well as an increase in various types of diseases, are projected to boost the segment’s growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, virtual reality used in the rehabilitation of patients with various diseases offer substantial benefits including online remote data access, patient motivation, adaptation and variability based on patient’s baseline and reduced medical costs amongst other advantages. The rehabilitation industry is predicted to grow due to an increase in the number of cases of various diseases such as stroke, traumatic brain injury, and cerebral palsy. The introduction of novel technology, such as virtual reality (VR), can create a pleasant learning experience that is engaging and inspiring to the patients. Furthermore, market participants are acquiring new companies and undertaking strategic initiatives to extend their customer base, which is likely to boost market growth throughout the forecast period. For instance, MindMaze announced an acquisition in November 2018 with the goal of advancing recovery for patients suffering from neurological disorders and traumas. MindMaze's current approach to neuro-rehabilitation is supplemented by the acquisition of Neuro Motor Innovations Corporation (NMI), which blends neuroscience and animation to promote vast improvement of cognitive and motor functions.
The World Health Organization (WHO) announced the pandemic in March 2020 of a novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). During the COVID-19 surge in New York City in 2020, a large academic hospital's COVID-19 Recovery Unit (CRU) invited patients and staff to engage in VR sessions. According to a survey, the acceptability of VR use on the CRU has not only sparked the interest of patients in continuing use, but it has also piqued the interest of staff in expanding VR use in the inpatient setting. COVID-19 has demonstrated the significance of innovation and alternate modes of healthcare delivery. Furthermore, subsequent steps would strive to separately analyse the comparative effects of various types of modules within the VR system. Similar initiatives by companies to adapt more seamlessly with the changing market conditions showcases positive growth prospects for global virtual rehabilitation market over the forecast period.
According to the global figures, Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in the virtual rehabilitation market over the forecast period. Rise in disability cases, increasing population awareness of virtual reality, and growing healthcare expenditure are likely to drive the Asia Pacific market. According to the Central Government and Disability Census in India, around 26.8 million individuals were disabled in 2016, accounting for 2.21 percent of the total population. The healthcare sector in this region is being propelled by important economic drivers such as rising GDP per capita, health regulatory frameworks, and the adoption of new technologies, innovation, and digital transformation. Furthermore, virtual rehabilitation market participants in these countries are focusing on collaboration with large technological companies for commercialization and product launch.
Purchase the latest in-depth Global Virtual Rehabilitation Market Report @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1035
The key market participants operating in the global virtual rehabilitation market are:
• Beyond Your Motion SAS
• Brontes Processing
• EVOLV REHABILITATION TECHNOLOGIES S.L.
• GESTURETEK HEALTH
• High Tech Productions BV (Doctor Kinetic)
• inMotion VR
• MindMaze
• MIRA Rehab Limited
• Motorika
• NEURO REHAB VR
• Rehametrics
• SWORD Health, Inc.
• TheraNow
• Tyromotion GmbH
• XRHealth USA Inc.
• Other Market Participants
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Global Virtual Rehabilitation Market:
By Component
• Hardware
• Solutions
• Services
By Application
• Physiotherapy and Neurological Rehabilitation
• Amputee Rehabilitation and Spinal Cord Injury
• Cardiac Rehab and Pulmonary Rehab
• Cognitive Assessments
• Speech Swallow Therapy
• Occupational Therapy
• Clinical Psychology
• Diet and Nutrition
• Others
By Clinical Indication
• Stroke Patients
• Partial Paralysis
• Muscle Weakness
• Parkinson’s
• Sports Injuries
• Others
By End User
• B2B
o Hospitals
o Employers
o Homecare
o Assisted Livings and Memory Care Centers
o Outpatient Therapy Clinics
o Adult Day Care Centers and Adult Family Homes
o Rehabilitation Centers
o Others
• B2C
By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Shreyas Tanna
