Jasson Walker, Jr. Invited to Host Black Channel Partner Alliance Power Forum

April 2022 BCPA Power Forum

cFocus Software announces that our President & CEO, Jasson Walker Jr. has been invited to host the April 2022 Black Channel Partner Alliance (BCPA) Power Forum.

I look forward to hosting the BCPA Power Forum! I have been involved with BCPA for almost 2 years, and I always appreciate our engagement and fellowship!”
— Jasson Walker, Jr.
LARGO, MD, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 -- cFocus Software announces that our President & CEO, Jasson Walker, Jr. has been invited to host the April 2022 Black Channel Partner Alliance (BCPA) Power Forum.

About the Black Channel Partner Alliance Power Forum
To ensure a diverse perspective, the Black Channel Partner Alliance Board includes members from a variety of cultural and professional backgrounds, reflecting the diversity of African Diaspora in tech. These members were chosen  because they are experienced at deliberating thoughtfully and collegially, skilled at making and explaining decisions based on a set of principles focused on accelerating growth for Black CEO's in tech, and familiar with technology and governance.

This forum Hosted by BCPA is a great opportunity for black and minority business leaders, technology innovators, and industry leaders to learn, collaborate, connect, and grow.

Event Details
Name: April BCPA Power Forum: Navigating the Federal Space
Date: April 15, 2022
Time: 1 pm EST

You may register for the April BCPA Power Forum here: https://www.airmeet.com/e/ffbba3b0-a78c-11ec-ab11-3df7b99cdbe0

