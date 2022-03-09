Submit Release
News Search

There were 988 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,547 in the last 365 days.

ATO as a Service™ Included in ATARC Cloud Security Working Group Report

ATARC

Participating in the ATARC Agile ATO project was a great honor! This project proves that ATO as a Service™ can be a part of an advanced Agile ATO and Zero Trust architecture for federal government.”
— Jasson Walker, Jr.
LARGO, MD, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- cFocus Software announces that ATO as a Service™ is included in the Advanced Technology Academic Research Center (ATARC) Cloud Security Working Group project for Agile ATO.

About the ATARC Cloud Security Working Group Agile ATO Project
In September 2019, ATARC launched the Cloud Security Working Group with representatives from private and public sector. The Group proposed a proof of concept or Agile ATO pilot that aimed to demonstrate trending technologies and concepts applied to cloud environments:
(1) Zero-Trust Architectures (ZTA) and principles,
(2) DevSecOps’ integrated processes of development and operations,
(3) agile Authorizations to Operate (ATO) through automation of the assessment and authorization (A&A) process with NIST’s OSCAL and
(4) Trusted Internet Connection (TIC) 3.0 – network requirements.

The pilot was named Orion and in 2021 it became Orion JK21. The ORION JK21 team felt strongly that being able to provide a proof of concept for each of these emerging trends would move forward cloud security and compliance automation.

ATO as a Service’s Role in ATARC Agile ATO Project
ATO as a Service™ was used to auto-generate System Security Plans (SSPs) as part of the Agile ATO project. ATO as a Service™ utilizes the Open Security Controls Assessment Language (OSCAL) to auto-generate SSPs in a machine readable format.

For more information about OSCAL, click here.
Click here to download the report.

Jasson Walker Jr
cFocus Software Incorporated
+1 3014554030
email us here

You just read:

ATO as a Service™ Included in ATARC Cloud Security Working Group Report

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.