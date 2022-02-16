Jasson Walker Jr. Invited To Make 3 Presentations at 3rd OSCAL Workshop
cFocus Software announces that our President & CEO, Jasson Walker, Jr. has been invited to make 3 presentations at the 3rd OSCAL Workshop.
I look forward to returning to speak at the 3rd OSCAL Workshop! Our product ATO as a Service™ is 100% OSCAL compliant, and we look forward to sharing our experience and engaging the OSCAL community!”LARGO, MD, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- cFocus Software announces that our President & CEO, Jasson Walker, Jr. has been invited to make 3 presentations on ATO as a Service™ at the 3rd Open Security Controls Assessment Language (OSCAL) Workshop.
— Jasson Walker, Jr.
About the NIST 3rd OSCAL Workshop
The 3rd OSCAL Workshop is a 2-day workshop held annually by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The workshop will provide attendees an opportunity to familiarize themselves and build skills in the development and use of OSCAL. Day one of the workshop will highlight OSCAL 1.0.0 layers and models, with the goal to familiarize the audience with the OSCAL architecture, formats, how these models can be used to support security assessment automation, continuous monitoring, continuous ATO and development, security and operations (DevSecOps). Day two of the workshop will explore OSCAL-based automation solutions, starting with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Program Management Office’s (PMO) efforts to digitalize authorization packages submitted in OSCAL, will present FedRAMP’s updated OSCAL resources that include a comprehensive set of guides for additional deliverables.
About ATO as a Service™ Presentations
Mr. Walker has agreed to make 3 presentations about ATO as a Service at the Workshop. The details of the 3 sessions are as follows:
Title: Achieving Continuous Authorization to Operate (ATO) with OSCAL
Date: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Time: 1:15 pm EST - 1:45 pm EST
Location: BlueJeans vRoom1
Title: Leveraged Authorizations to Operate
Date: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Time: 1:45 pm EST - 2:15 pm EST
Location: BlueJeans vRoom2
Title: Automate the Transition from NIST SP 800-53 Rev. 5 with OSCAL
Date: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Time: 4:30 pm EST - 5:00 pm EST
Location: BlueJeans vAuditorium
You may register for the 3rd OSCAL Workshop here.
About cFocus Software
Established in 2006, cFocus Software has 15+ years of experience providing outstanding cybersecurity and enterprise IT solutions to civilian and DoD federal agencies.
Our exclusive ATO as a Service™ software automates FISMA/RMF/FedRAMP compliance and reporting for government agencies and cloud service providers.
Want to lean more about ATO as a Service™? Click here for a free ATO as a Service™ trial!
Jasson Walker Jr
cFocus Software Incorporated
+1 301-455-4030
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn