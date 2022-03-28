Submit Release
News Search

There were 495 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,947 in the last 365 days.

Grace period for the exchange of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes ending this Friday

MACAU, March 28 - The grace period for the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes will end on 1 April 2022 (Friday). The Monetary Authority of Macao would like to remind those registrants who have not yet conducted the note exchange to exchange for their subscribed notes at their previously selected bank on or before this Friday.

For enquiries, please call our hotline at 2856 5071, or browse our website.

The website for the exchange of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes:

https://registration.amcm.gov.mo/winterolympic/terms_pt.html.         

You just read:

Grace period for the exchange of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes ending this Friday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.