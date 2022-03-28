Grace period for the exchange of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes ending this Friday

MACAU, March 28 - The grace period for the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes will end on 1 April 2022 (Friday). The Monetary Authority of Macao would like to remind those registrants who have not yet conducted the note exchange to exchange for their subscribed notes at their previously selected bank on or before this Friday.

For enquiries, please call our hotline at 2856 5071, or browse our website.

The website for the exchange of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes:

https://registration.amcm.gov.mo/winterolympic/terms_pt.html.