GaN & SiC power semiconductor Marke 2022 Size, Share, Industry Trends, Regional Demand, Growth Factors and Top Companies
EINPresswire.com/ -- In terms of revenue, GaN & SiC power semiconductor market was valued at US$ 854.58 Mn in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 23.5% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).
Global GaN & SiC power semiconductor Market - Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends And Forecast, 2022 – 2030 is latest research study released by Absolute Markets Insights evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of growth and regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of GaN & SiC power semiconductor Players. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global GaN & SiC power semiconductor Market . As per study key and emerging players of this market are Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., GaN Systems, Infineon Technologies AG, Littelfuse Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Vincotech), NXP Semiconductors, Panasonic Corporation, ROHM CO., LTD., SemiQ Inc., STMicroelectronics, TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION, UnitedSiC, VisIC Techologies Ltd., WOLFSPEED, INC., Other Market Participants.
Global GaN & SiC power semiconductor Market and Competitive Analysis
Know your current market situation! Not just new products but existing products given the ever-changing market dynamics. The study allows market professional to stay tune with latest trends and segment performance where they can see rapid market share drop. Identify who you really compete with in the marketplace, with Market Share Analysis correlate your market position, % market Share and Segmented Revenue.
Additionally, Section on Historical Global GaN & SiC power semiconductor Market Scenario, Market Entropy to Race Aggressiveness and Patent Analysis* is covered along with Competitors SWOT, Product Specifications and Peer Comparison including variables such as Gross Margin, Total Revenue, Segment Revenue, Employee Size, Net Profit, Total Assets etc.
Key Questions Answered in Global GaN & SiC power semiconductor Market Report
• What is the scope of growth of companies in the global GaN & SiC power semiconductor market?
• What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the global GaN & SiC power semiconductor market between 2021 and 2029?
• What is the influence of changing trends in technologies on the global GaN & SiC power semiconductor market?
• Will North America continue to be the most profitable market for GaN & SiC power semiconductor providers?
• Which factors will hamper the growth of the global GaN & SiC power semiconductor market during the forecast period?
• Which are the leading companies in the global GaN & SiC power semiconductor market?
The power converter is made up of high-frequency power semiconductor devices that are turned on and off. Power semiconductors carry out the same functions as regular semiconductors, but on a much larger scale. These high-performance components can withstand extremely high electrical currents, voltages, and frequencies. GaN and SiC semiconductors are made up of multiple elements and hence, referred to as compound semiconductors. GaN and SiC have a greater critical field than Si, allowing them to operate at higher voltages and lower leakage currents. SiC and GaN transistors and diodes play critical roles in electric vehicles. The adoption of SiC and GaN power semiconductors in the components of electric vehicle substantially have escalated their global sales. Increase in government initiatives, technological innovation along with rising penetration of electric vehicles are some of the major factors driving GaN & SiC power semiconductor market growth.
Silicon carbide and gallium nitride are the two most important wide bandgap materials in the semiconductor industry. Their distinct properties dictate which applications each of these materials is best suited for. GaN is commonly pursued for low-power, high-frequency applications, whereas SiC is preferred for high-power, high-voltage applications. Within the next decade, GaN and SiC power semiconductors are expected to make significant advances in the power industry. The major limiting factor for GaN and SiC at the present is higher production cost. The production of large-diameter SiC and GaN wafers is limited, with high defect rates and more expensive manufacturing techniques than silicon.
The covid-19 pandemic significantly changed the sector's fundamentals, including customer behavior, business revenues, and a variety of corporate operations. At the present, the semiconductor industry is focusing on employee health and safety, as well as continuous efforts for research, design, and manufacturing processes. This continuity in the semiconductor industry is important since it underpins today's main industries, such as medical and healthcare, as well as other complementary technologies like Industry 4.0, AI, and 5G, as well as other segments that are repurposing itself to combat the pandemic. Furthermore, increasing investments towards innovation in power semiconductors showcases potential opportunities for the growth of market participants in the GaN & SiC power semiconductor market.
Global GaN & SiC Power Semiconductor Market:
• By Material Type
o Gallium Nitride (GaN)
o Silicon Carbide (SiC)
• By Offering
o Schottky Diodes
o MOSFETs
o Hybrid Devices
o Others
• By Application
o IT & Telecommunication
o Consumer Electronics
High-Definition TVs
Air Conditioners
Others
o Industrial Equipment
o Renewable Energy
o Home Energy Management System (HEMS)
o EV Quick Chargers & Contactless Power Transfer
o Others
• By Distribution Channel
o Direct
o Indirect
• By Region
o North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
o Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Nordic Countries
Denmark
Finland
Iceland
Sweden
Norway
Benelux Union
Belgium
The Netherlands
Luxembourg
Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
New Zealand
Australia
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Singapore
Rest of Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
o Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
o Rest of Latin America
Report Highlights:
• Shifting Industry dynamics
• In-depth GaN & SiC power semiconductor market segmentation
• Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends
• Key Competition landscape
• Strategies for key players and product offerings
• Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
• A neutral perspective towards market performance
