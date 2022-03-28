Annika Strandhäll to lead preparatory UN meeting ahead of Stockholm+50

SWEDEN, March 28 - On Monday 28 March, Minister for Climate and the Environment Annika Strandhäll will lead a meeting at the UN Headquarters in New York. The UN is hosting the meeting as part of the practical preparations for the Stockholm+50 international meeting.

The UN Stockholm+50 meeting on 2–3 June aims to speed up implementation of the global Sustainable Development Goals and promote a sustainable recovery following the pandemic. Sweden and Kenya will co-chair the meeting at the UN Headquarters in New York, which will focus on preparations ahead of the three leadership dialogues. In addition to UN Member States and UN organisations, representatives of international institutions, non-profit organisations, civil society, indigenous peoples, academic institutions and the business sector are able to participate.

“The aim of the UN Stockholm+50 conference is to speed up action for global sustainable development. Countries around the world have laid the foundations for many measures and cooperation initiatives, including the 2030 Agenda, but we must now act and build for the future. This is why it’s important to give civil society and young people the chance to make their voices heard. The situation for the climate, biodiversity and human health is in many ways at a critical point right now,” says Ms Strandhäll.

The three leadership dialogues have the following themes:

Reflecting on the urgent need for actions to achieve a healthy planet and prosperity of all Achieving a sustainable and inclusive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic Accelerating the implementation of the environmental dimension of sustainable development in the context of the Decade of Action

Ahead of the three leadership dialogues, the UN is also gathering views through national and regional consultations as well as international working groups. The leadership dialogues will in turn contribute to the Stockholm+50 final document by making clear and concrete recommendations for measures at all levels.