Global Bioherbicides Market Key Players, Dynamics, Analysis & Forecast 2021-2029: A Report by Absolute Markets Insights
Global Bioherbicides Market report helps our users to get a better understanding in taking intellectual and informed decisions regarding the Bioherbicides industry. The report contains a comprehensive list of the major players leading the Bioherbicides market by delivering market feasible data sources gathered from verifiable sources and then further analyzed.
According to Absolute Market Insights report, food crop application accounted for the higher market share in 2020 and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period (2021-2029) in the bioherbicides market. The growth in this segment can be attributed to high domestic demand for food crops along with increasing necessity to improve cash crop economy. The growth factors of food crops are restrained by weed infestation which averagely results in yield losses of 15% to 21% annually. According to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the yield for rice paddy decreased from 46315 hg/ha to 48069 hg/ha from 2019 to 2020. Despite of increasing production of rice as cash crop, decrease in yield was witnessed.. Similar trends was witnessed in maize agronomy. Such factors highly contributed for the demand of bioherbicides in food crop applications in 2020. Moreover, large scale cultivation of field crops along with its susceptibility toward massive weed infestation have pushed cultivators to highly engage in procurement of numerous agriculture inputs, including bioherbicides to increase the production. Increasing popularity of inundative approach for removal of weed from lawns, pastures, and sports turfs are likely to drive the product consumption in the extended run.
Chemical based herbicide consumption has witnessed high penetration in the recent past. However, despite of being effective in controlling weed, their indiscriminate uses have caused severe environmental problems and human health hazards. Key sources required for commercial production of bioherbicides include microorganisms i.e., viruses, fungi, bacteria as well as plant extracts. Advantages of bioherbicides pertaining to high degree of specificity to target weeds, elimination of human health hazard and absence of residue build-up in environment have fostered the adoption of bioherbicides compared to its synthetic counterparts. However, potential of sluggish suppression of weed, environmental stability, and large-scale applications are some of the parameters which are currently being focused by industry participants to increase adoption. Moreover, new mycoherbicide development requires multidisciplinary approach where selected pathogens play vital role in eliminating weed. Furthermore, industry participants are highly focused on increasing production and optimizing new bacteria strain to bring product differentiation. For instance, on December 2021, Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. acquired rights for bacteria strains namely streptomyces acidiscabies and engaged in commercialization of its second-generation herbicides. The aforementioned factors are likely to increase the product penetration and adoption of bioherbicides market now and in the future years.
From demographic stance, North America dominated the bioherbicide market in 2020. Modern grain cultivars along with emergence of new bioherbicide products in the U.S. drove the regional market growth. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the global bioherbicides market. Chinese government implemented zero growth action plan for fertilizers and pesticide use in its agriculture sector. CABI BioProtection initiative launched in India is driving awareness pertaining to use of biocontrol agents and biopesticides. Furthermore, increasing organic farming in Australia is likely to create lucrative market for bioherbicide products. Such factors are projected to increase the adoption and implementation of bioherbicides market in Asia Pacific region. Growing consumer inclination towards plant-based products coupled with increasing product portfolio of bioherbicides is playing a vital role in driving the growth of Asia Pacific region in the global bioherbicides market.
Key players in the global bioherbicides market are listed below:
• AlphaBio Control
• Barmac Pty Ltd
• Belchim Crop Protection USA, LLC.
• BioHerbicides Australia
• Certis USA L.L.C.
• Emery Oleochemicals
• GREENPRO SOLUTIONS
• HINDUSTAN BIO-TECH
• Koppert Biological Systems
• Marrone Bio Innovations
• Nexus Bio Science
• Novozymes
• Premier Tech Ltd.
• Special Biochem Pvt Ltd
• Verdesian Life Sciences
• Other Market Participants
Global Bioherbicides Market: Segmentation
Bioherbicides Market, By Application
• Food Crops
• Field Crops
• Lawns
• Sports Turfs
• Pastures
• Others
Bioherbicides Market, By Source
• Microorganism
• Phytotoxic Plant Residue
• Others
Bioherbicides Market, By Form
• Liquid
• Granular
• Others
Bioherbicides Market, By Sales Channel
• Online
• Offline
Bioherbicides Market, By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Our 402+ Pages Report titled, “Bioherbicides Market - Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2021 - 2029”, will include extensive information on the following pointers:
• Global market size and forecast values (2015 – 2029), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments
o Historic Years: 2015 - 2019
o Base Year: 2020
o Forecast Years: 2021 – 2029
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Market Dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends)
• Analysis on Impact of Covid-19: Global Bioherbicides Market
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market determinants and Influencing Factors
• Competitive Benchmarking: Global Presence and Growth Strategies
o Mergers and Acquisitions
o Product Launches
o Investments Trends
o R&D Initiatives
• Market Share Analysis, 2020
• Detailed profiles of major market participants operating in the market, encompassing information pertaining to Company Details, Company Overview, Product Offerings, Key Developments, Financial Analysis, SWOT Analysis and Business Strategies
*The reports can be provided in different languages including Korean, Japanese, German, Arabic, Russian, French, Spanish, Chinese and other languages.*
* We offer the feasibility of customizing the reports specific to regions which will cover exclusive insights on regions and its respective countries (namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America).*
