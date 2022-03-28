Worldwide Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market Forecast to 2022-2030: Segment Analysis, Opportunity Assessment
Implantable cardioverter defibrillators market was valued at US$ 7048.44 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The compelling points of the global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators report published by Absolute Markets Insights. This report provides complete study of key leading market performers, their competitive outlook, segment-wise analysis of Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, a study of market competitors, their consumer base, demand and supply chain scenario and competitive factors. The Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators product application, manufacturing cost, labor cost, raw materials, key developments and innovative strategies are listed in this report. Interest for Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators has expanded in recent decades because of development and headway in the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators innovation. Rising interest from consumers, end-clients and industry specialists, in addition regions have coordinated the climb of Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators business. In-depth investigation of Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators helps in understanding the detailed market insights and future plans.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO) cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the main cause of death worldwide and one of the world's most serious health problems. CVD is a term that refers to a group of disorders that affect the heart or blood vessels. Cardio Stroke, heart failure, hypertension, rheumatic heart disease, peripheral arterial disease, and a variety of other vascular and cardiac issues are all included in this disorder. Major players in the healthcare industry are investing towards the development of advanced technologies and devices for cardiovascular and heart related diseases. Implantable cardioverter defibrillators have gained huge popularity as it is highly effective at terminating life-threatening ventricular arrhythmias and other cardiovascular diseases, thereby contributing towards the growth of implantable cardioverter defibrillators market.
The segment is bifurcated into single chamber and dual chamber. Single chamber held the highest share in the global implantable cardioverter defibrillators market in 2020. Implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs) have a high rate of success in preventing ventricular tachycardia (VT) and ventricular fibrillation (VF), and they can protect patients from sudden cardiac death (SCD). Single chamber implantable cardioverter defibrillators poses some risks for misdiagnosis and hence dual chamber implantable cardioverter defibrillators are preferred more over the recent years for additional atrial information. However it is generally not recognised to use a dual-chamber device only for the purpose of detection, as the hazards associated with the second electrode may outweigh the benefits of detection. Linox SMART S DX, which is ventricular single chamber electrode with atrial sensing capabilities, designed by BIOTRONIK detects atrial impulses using two electrodes positioned at the atrial part of the ventricular electrode. Thus, such technological advancements in implantable cardioverter defibrillators are boosting the market growth globally.
The global implantable cardioverter defibrillators market is segmented into subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (S-ICDs), transvenous implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (T-ICDs), cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (CRT-D). Transvenous implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (T-ICDs) held the highest share in the market in the year 2020. Transvenous implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) is a small battery-powered electronic device which has been proven to lower the risk of death and sickness in those who experience life-threatening ventricular arrhythmias. These transvenous implantable cardioverter-defibrillator become the standard for those who have survived cardiac arrest and those who are at high risk of sudden cardiac arrest. There have been technological advances in transvenous implantable cardioverter defibrillator in the last few years, such as the development of leads, which was a significant step forward in the treatment of arrhythmias. Furthermore manufacturers have significantly improved product performance which have benefited many patients.
Some of the players operating in the global implantable cardioverter defibrillators market are:
• Abbott
• BIOTRONIK SE & CO., KG
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• LivaNova PLC
• Medtronic plc
• MicroPort Scientific Corporation.
• Physio-Control, Inc.,
• Other Industry Participants
Global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market:
• By Product Type
o Single Chamber
o Dual Chamber
• By Type
o Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (S-ICDS)
o Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator (T-ICDs)
o Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillator (CRT-D)
• By End Users
o Hospitals and Clinics
o Cardiac Care Centers
o Ambulatory Surgical Centers
o Others
• By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
