Retina Consultants of America Expands Washington State Footprint through Partnership with Retina Center Northwest
We are thrilled to be joining RCA and the over 170 retina specialists nationwide that comprise many of the leaders and innovators in our field”SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Retina Consultants of America (“RCA”), a comprehensive physician management services organization, adds another premier practice to its national consortium, Retina Center Northwest (“RCNW”). With the addition of RCNW, RCA adds to its presence in the Pacific Northwest and specifically Washington state where RCNW has locations in Silverdale and Sequim.
— Todd Schneiderman, MD, RCNW
Founded in 2001 by Dr. Todd Schneiderman, RCNW opened its first office in Silverdale, WA and within months opened another location in Sequim. RCNW was founded on the mission that all patients should not only get the best care but also the best service from their physicians.
“We are thrilled to be joining RCA and the over 170 retina specialists nationwide that comprise many of the leaders and innovators in our field,” said Todd Schneiderman, MD, RCNW. “RCNW will remain committed to our referring doctors, patients and our communities to deliver the best quality retinal care possible with the warmth and compassion as we have been doing for over 21 years.”
RCNW is committed to research and clinical trials and has been dedicated to giving patients the opportunity to participate in clinical trials to advance understanding and treatment of vitreoretinal diseases. RCNW is currently engaged in clinical trials including Longitude, Horizon, GTSCOPE, LumiThera, SAGA, Tease 2, Tease 4, Portal, Pagoda, AvonelleX and Gleam.
RCNW’s physicians are fellowship trained in vitreoretinal diseases and surgeries. They focus on treating age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, ocular trauma and tumors, macular holes, epiretinal membranes, dislocated lenses, and inflammatory and infectious disease.
“My colleagues and I at Pacific Northwest Retina (PNR) are excited about Retina Center Northwest joining RCA. Drs. Schneiderman, Spinak and O’Malley have been our trusted colleagues on the Olympic and Kitsap Peninsulas for years,” said David Saperstein, MD, PNR. “They bring a wealth of experience in both clinical medicine and clinical research. Now working together, we will provide state-of-the-art care to all shores of the Puget Sound in one of our ten offices.”
RCA includes practices in California, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. The addition of RCNW furthers RCA’s goal of providing the highest quality retinal care to patients across the United States. RCA now has a total of more than 170 physicians across the United States.
Formed by Webster Equity Partners and based in Southlake, Texas, RCA is partnering with leading retina specialists who seek a strategic partner with the capital resources and expertise to invest in their practice infrastructure and position them for continued growth in their markets. RCA is unique in offering the first horizontal alliance in the eye care field focused solely on retinal care.
If interested in learning more about a partnership with Retina Consultants of America, contact Robert Grabow, (972) 779-0794.
About Retina Consultants of America
Retina Consultants of America is a network of leading retina specialists with the mission of saving sight and improving patient lives through innovation and the highest quality care. Through RCA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians continue to drive clinical care and practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise, resources, and shared best practices available through RCA. For additional information on Retina Consultants of America, please visit
www.retinaconsultantsofamerica.com
About Webster Equity Partners
Webster Equity Partners has invested in RCA along-side its physician partners. Founded in 2003, Webster Equity invests in healthcare services companies with high impact growth strategies that deliver the highest quality care and extraordinary service. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, please visit www.websterequitypartners.com.
For General Press Inquiries:
Andrea Morgan
amorgan@retinaconsultantsofamerica.com
(917) 213-5506
###
Andrea Morgan
Retina Consultants of America
+1 9172135506
email us here