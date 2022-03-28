Global Duplex Sequencing Market Insights, Future Scope, Applications, Opportunities, Challenges and Business Players
According to Absolute Markets Insights report, duplex sequencing kits accounted for the higher market share in 2020 in the global duplex sequencing market.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The informative report of a worldwide Duplex Sequencing Market has recently published by Absolute Markets Insights. This statistical report contains an accurate analysis of the latest technology trends and advances. It includes global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and India. It focuses on applicable standard operating procedures, methodologies and tools used in high-tech industries. The report was compiled using effective research methods such as primary and secondary survey methods.
Duplex sequencing plays an important role in forensic studies and cancer diagnosis. Hence, increasing occurrence of cancer and genetic diagnosis method is expected to fuel the growth of the duplex sequencing market. In addition to this, significant growth in development of medical infrastructure along with the technological advancements in the field of duplex sequencing is projected to drive growth of the global duplex sequencing market. On the other hand, supportive government policies for product development and molecular research is projected to further boost this growth. However, a number of factors such as lack of reimbursement, and high cost associated with duplex sequencing procedure is likely to hamper the growth of the market to some extent during the forecast period. On the contrary, use of AI in duplex sequencing is opportunistic for growth of this market.
The key companies profiled in the global duplex sequencing market are mentioned below:
• ATDBio Ltd
• Illumina, Inc.
• Promega Corporation
• QIAGEN
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• TwinStrand Biosciences, Inc.
• Other Market Participants
Global Duplex Sequencing Market:
By Offerings:
• Software and Tools
• Duplex Sequencing Kits
• Assays and Reagents
• Others
By Application:
• Genomics
• Cancer Research
• Forensics
• Virology
• Others
By End-Use Industry:
• Clinics and Laboratories
• Hospitals
• Academic Institutions and Research Centers
• Government Forensic Departments
• Others
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
