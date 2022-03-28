Future Outlook of Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market (2022-2030) - Analysis Current Trends, Forecasts Period
Through the growth of human civilization, diseases have plagued the life lives of individuals. However, rapid advancement in medical technology is helping in saving countless lives, and enhancing the life expectancy of humans. Infact, studies show that the human life expectancy could reach 130 years by the end of 21st century. One disease that is causing widespread concern amongst researchers is cancer. Cancer is a disease which causes uncontrollable growth of cells in the human body. The cells become old, and die out, and new cells are formed based on the needs of the body. The breakdown of this process leads to cancer, as the cells start multiplying in an uncontrolled and haphazard manner. This leads to the growth of lumps of cell tissues called tumours. The process of these tumours invades other body parts to form new tumours, which is referred to as metastasis. Colorectal cancer originates in the colon or rectum. When this cancer spreads to other parts of the body such as lungs, heart, brain, etc., the cancer is called metastatic colorectal cancer. The diagnosis of colorectal cancer is complicated, and late diagnosis can prove detrimental for individuals. By 2035, around 2.4 million cases of colorectal cancer are expected to be reported each year globally. The rising demand for the faster detection and treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, coupled with the rise in awareness about metastasis of colorectal cancer, is leading to the growth of the global metastatic colorectal cancer market.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to growth the highest in terms of CAGR during the forecast years in the global metastatic colorectal cancer market, driven by the rapid development of cancer detection and treatment technologies in countries such as India, Singapore, China, Japan, amongst others. Moreover, the total number of metastatic colorectal cancer cases in Asia Pacific region is on the rise. In China, for instance, colorectal cancer is the third most common type of cancer in the country. The standardized mortality rate in China 10.9/100,000. Also, the region is seeing an influx of companies that are providing treatment and diagnostic options for handling cases of metastatic colorectal cancer. Companies such as Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Sumitomo Dainippon, etc., are working on innovative products that are capable of handling the rise in cases of metastatic colorectal cancer in both men and women. These factors are expected to make the Asia Pacific region a prominent market in the global metastatic colorectal cancer market in the near future.
The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the lives of individuals as well as businesses around the globe. The access to healthcare for general health purposes has seen a fall in the last 24 months due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Despite the rolling out of the COVID-19 vaccines in numerous countries, the total number of cases are rising globally, and the virus is mutating which is of huge concern for medical professionals. However, government bodies are largely focussing on the detection of various types of cancers in individuals, as the victims of cancer can have additional complications if contacted by the coronavirus infection. Investments towards the treatment of colorectal cancer is seeing a growth, especially from private entities. Companies are contributing towards cancer research and development as part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Therefore, the revenue in the global metastatic colorectal cancer market is expected to see considerable growth in the coming years, especially in regions like Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific.
The key players operating in the global metastatic colorectal cancer market:
• Amgen Inc.
• Arcus Biosciences, Inc.
• Array BioPharma Inc
• CARDIFF ONCOLOGY
• Celyad Oncology SA
• Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd
• Elevar Therapeutics
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
• G1 Therapeutics, Inc.
• Genentech USA, Inc.
• Immunovative Therapies, Ltd.
• Merck KGaA
• Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.
• Novartis AG
• Scandion Oncology A/S
• Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.
• Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.
• Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
• Symphogen
• The Menarini Group
• Treos Bio Limited
• Other Market Participants
Global Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Segmentation
Global Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Metastasizing Site Outlook
• Lungs
• Liver
• Brain
• Lymph Nodes
• Others
Global Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Treatment Type Outlook
• Surgery
• Radiation Therapy
• Chemo Therapy
• Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy
• Image Guided Therapy
• Others
Global Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Application Outlook
• Kids
• Adults
Global Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market End-User Outlook
• Healthcare Facilities
• Specialized Cancer Centers
• Research Centers
• Others
Global Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Regional Outlook
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
