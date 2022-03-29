Blueprint Software Systems Rolls Out New Business Transformation Platform
Company Named Market Leader In Business Process Management Software Customer Success ReportTORONTO, OH, CANADA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blueprint Software Systems, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions created to help large organizations understand and improve their business processes, today officially launched their new Business Transformation Platform.
“Blueprint’s initial use case in the automation space focused heavily on simplifying and supporting RPA design processes for large organizations. Through our work, however, we found that organizations which were focusing on process automation were encountering upstream problems that Blueprint was uniquely suited to fill,” says Dan Shimmerman, CEO, Blueprint. “For process automation initiatives to be successful, organizations need to start with process improvement, a discovery that ultimately helped drive development of our Transformation Platform.”
Designed to be the command center for company-wide process improvement initiatives, Blueprint’s Business Transformation Platform delivers process intelligence that enables enterprise organizations to analyze and assess process value, identify hidden inefficiencies, and execute on data-driven improvement strategies with speed and precision. The platform includes key features that provide the process insight and control enterprise organizations need to understand how their business operates, including:
• Process Hub – which gives stakeholders across an organization a transparent and collaborative meeting point to identify and design process improvement initiatives;
• Insights & Dashboards – which provide transformative process intelligence in real-time to analyze and quantify process value to reveal previously-hidden inefficiencies, and leverage actionable insights to plan for future-state improvements;
• Process Data Ingest – which allows organizations to connect data from its entire process ecosystem in one centralized platform to enable 360-degree visibility and analysis of the processes that run a business;
• Task Capture – which enables users to capture current-state process workflows with ease, including low-level details that drive automation initiatives, then leverage that knowledge to design optimized future-state processes;
• Process Modeling & Simulation – which ensures that current and future-state processes can be captured and defined with high-fidelity, allowing users to run simulations to understand the impact of decisions once processes are optimized;
• Automation Export – which automatically generate automation scripts for any of the major RPA platforms from an organization’s Digital Blueprints, then sync them to its RPA tool of choice to provide developers with an invaluable head start as they build, launch, and orchestrate automations across multiple platforms;
• Workflow Accelerators – which automatically generate user stories, test scripts, PDDs, and more from Digital Blueprints to guide development and testing efforts, and sync to downstream tools to ensure improvement initiatives execute in lock-step with business strategy; and
• Integrations – which enables users to extend functionality, and ensure business and IT alignment across the entire toolchain, and accelerate time to value. Blueprint provides robust native integrations with numerous technologies, including process mining and discovery tools, RPA platforms, work management tools, testing/QA tools, and more.
“Blueprint has helped many large enterprises understand exactly how work is getting done across the organization so that they can improve their processes and drive better business outcomes,” says Shimmerman. “By consolidating their entire process portfolio into Blueprint’s Transformation Platform, companies unlock greater efficiencies, reveal optimization opportunities, identify cost savings, solve for bottlenecks, leverage process standardization and re-use, and better-scale process automation initiatives.”
Recently, Blueprint was named a Market Leader in the Winter 2022 Business Process Management (BPM) Software Customer Success Report by FeaturedCustomers. The customer success report is based on over 3,000 pieces of verified customer reference content. A vendor’s overall customer success score is reached via a weighted average of their Content, Market Presence, and Company Scores. Of the vendors listed in the FeaturedCustomers’ Business Process Management (BPM) Software category, 25 vendors met the minimum requirements needed to be considered for the customer success report.
For more information on Blueprint’s Business Transformation Platform: https://www.blueprintsys.com/product/business-transformation-platform
About Blueprint
Blueprint Software Systems is a global software company that helps enterprise organizations understand and improve how their business operates. Blueprint enables consolidated visibility and analysis across all processes within an organization, and provides the critical insights needed to identify improvement opportunities and then execute them with speed and precision. This enables more strategic decision-making, and dramatically reduces the time, cost, and effort associated with process analysis and optimization. For more information, visit www.blueprintsys.com.
Matthew Pugh
Pugh & Tiller PR
+1 443-527-1552
mpugh@pughandtillerpr.com
