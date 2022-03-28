Effective Strategies for Mobile C-Arm X-Ray Generator Market by Application, Growth Opportunities, Challenges
The global mobile c-arm x-ray generator market was valued at US$ xx Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR over the forecast period (2022 – 2030)PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Markets Insights has presented a statistical data to its extensive repository titled Mobile C-Arm X-Ray Generator Market. The study covers various segments and segments such as type, size, application and end user. One of the many distinctive features of the report is it provides an analytical study of the global Mobile C-Arm X-Ray Generator market based on various growth influencing factors. The analysts in the report also used primary and secondary research methods for market research.
According to the Absolute Markets Insights report, the product segment accounted for the higher market share in 2020 and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period (2022-2030) in the mobile c-arm x-ray generator market. The growth in this segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe. The increasing incidence of cardiac diseases and cancer is propelling the market growth. Worldwide, ischemic heart disease and stroke are the leading causes of death. Moreover, rising orthopaedic conditions is further boosting the segment growth. Key players focusing on the development of products with advanced technologies and expansion showcases substantial growth prospects for global mobile c-arm x-ray generator market over the forecast period. Royal Philips for instance, announced the launch of Philips Zenition, a mobile C-arm imaging platform in 2019. It provides live image guidance during a wide range of surgeries including orthopaedic, trauma and vascular procedures with an innovation in image capturing and processing. C-arms are currently being used in several medical treatments. Moreover, their applications are expected to increase over time owing to their efficacy and better results. The emerging countries are witnessing a transition towards a modern, industrial economy with a higher standard of living. This is leading to a rise in healthcare expenditure, thereby increasing the demand for C-arms. With the continuous advancement in the products, and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, the market is flourishing. The rising number of hospitals and advancing healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries are leading to the growing adoption of technologically advanced mobile c-arm x-ray generators.
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1036
Mobile c-arm x-ray generator market has been segmented into products and services. In 2020, the product segment dominated the market owing to the increased demand for imaging equipment. This demand was attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic disease. Moreover, the increasing number of hospitals and outpatient surgical centres will further boost the demand for c-arm x-ray generators over the forecast period. Key players focusing on the development of products with advanced technologies and expansion is propelling the market growth. In June 2021, Siemens Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. launched a new version of cios select mobile surgical c-arm with a flat panel detector technology. This device provides better image quality at high resolution. Services segment is anticipated to witness a steady growth over the forecast period and includes software’s and other services which support’s multi-modality reading and structured reporting. Also, it offers real time image capturing, storing and post- processing.
Key Findings:
• By offering, product segment accounted for the highest market share in mobile c-arm x-ray generator market in 2020. In 2018, GE healthcare launched OEC touch for OEC Elite CFD. It features a new control panel located on c-arm and eradicate the need to move and decrease the disruption during surgery.
• By power, 6kW to 12kW segment accounted for the highest market share in mobile c-arm x-ray generator market in 2020.
• CT application in the mobile c-arm x-ray generator market accounted for the major share in 2020. The pandemic has raised the demand for CT scanners and is used as an early tool to detect the infection of coronavirus. During the early period of Covid-19, Siemens reported sales of 80-100 units in just 45 days.
• North America region dominated the global mobile c-arm x-ray generator market in terms of revenue in 2020. This dominance is attributed to the presence of well-established key players and target population.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1036
Competitor Insights:
The key companies profiled in the global mobile c-arm x-ray generator market are mentioned below:
• CPI International Inc.
• DMS Group
• DRGEM Co.,Ltd
• EcoRay
• General Electric Company
• Poskom.
• Sedecal
• Shenzhen Landwind Industry Co., Ltd
• Siemens Healthcare Private Limited
• Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation
• Other Market Participants
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Global Mobile C-Arm X-Ray Generator Market:
• By Offering:
o Products
o Services
• By Power:
o Less than 6kW
o 6kW-12kW
o More than 12kW
• By Application:
o Digital Radiography (DR)
o CT
o Mammography
o Others
• By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Purchase the latest in-depth C-Arm X-Ray Generator Market Report @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1036
More Reports:
Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Healthcare-Artificial-Intelligence-Market-2019-2027-456
3D Printing in Healthcare Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/3D-Printing-in-Healthcare-Market-2019-2027-457
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.
From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn