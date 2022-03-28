Segmentation Analysis of Yellow Fever Vaccine Market – Discover Trends, Market Dynamics with Forecast Year
The global yellow fever vaccine market is growing at a CAGR of 8.92% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030)PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Yellow Fever Vaccine Market research is an intelligence report declared by Absolute Markets Insights. Market research scientists provide readers with interesting facts to help them make informed business decisions. Primary and secondary research methodologies have also been used to discover the correct and applicable data of Yellow Fever Vaccine market. The effective business approaches of key players in the market and emerging industries are also well researched to provide a deep understanding of the market. The report uses powerful analysis techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter's five analyzes to give the market accurate results.
Based on Absolute Markets Insights' findings, government bodies are spearheading the vaccination campaigns, especially in yellow fever affected areas in Africa and South America. Based on studies by the World Health Organization, it has been found that a dose of yellow fever vaccine can protect an individual for a period of around 35 years. These vaccines are cost-effective, produce high results, and are relatively safe for use in individuals. Government campaigns are effective in vaccinating individuals, especially in rural and semi-urban areas. The Ghanaian Ministry of Health, in partnership with Ghana Health Service, and other organizations such as the WHO and the UNICEF, conducted a mass vaccination campaigns in Ghana from 12th to 18th November, 2020. In other instance, the Brazilian government had launched a vaccination campaign in 2018 in the municipalities in Rio De Janeiro and Sao Paulo, and around 23.8 individuals were expected to be vaccinated during the immunization drive. The campaign was supported by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the WHO. The standard dose of the vaccine was primarily provided to children between the ages of nine months and two years, and people who were suffering from medical conditions. In 2017, the Brazilian government had sought the support of the PAHO for the control of yellow fever causing mosquitoes in Bahia, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, and Espírito Santo. Based on statistics from the Brazilian Ministry of Health, around 130 confirmed cases of yellow fever was reported in the country from July 1, 2017 to January 23, 2018, and 53 individuals perished due to the disease. Government vaccination campaigns are expected to gain momentum in the coming years, thus leading to the growth of the revenue in the global yellow fever vaccine market.
Competitors:
Few of the key players operating in the global yellow fever vaccine market are:
• Bio-Manguinhos
• Central Research Institute Kasauli
• FSUE Chumakov
• iBio
• Institut Pasteur de Dakar
• Sanofi
• Other Market Participants
Global Yellow Fever Vaccine Market
By Clinical Trials
• Pre Clinical Trial
• Phase 1 Clinical Trial
• Others
By Application
• Kids
• Adults
By End-User
• Healthcare Facilities
• Government Vaccination Campaigns
• Research Facilities
• Others
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
