Segmentation Analysis of Parental Control App Market by, Current Trends, Applications, Opportunities
The global parental control app market was valued at US$ 985.12 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 12.34% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030)PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Absolute Markets Insight’s recent report on the Parental Control App Market, with the help of a comprehensive outlook, provides readers with an assessment of the global market landscape. This study on the Parental Control App market analyzes the scenario for the period of 2022 to 2030.The report enables readers to make important business decisions based on the vast amount of information contained in the research.
Based on Absolute Markets Insights' estimates, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast years in the global parental control app market. The rise in disposable income in numerous countries in the Asia Pacific region, coupled with the growth in smartphone usage amongst children, will facilitate the revenue growth in the Asia Pacific region in the coming years. Based on studies by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in India, around 59% of the kids that were surveyed were using smartphones for browsing social media and instant messaging. Additionally, 30.2% of the children in the age group 8 to 18 posses a smartphone. Hence, parental control apps are likely to gain prominence in the Asia Pacific region, as it becomes impossible for the parents to monitor every online activity of their children due to multiple reasons such as work, accessibility, amongst others.
Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports that the global parental control app market stood at a valuation of US$ 985.12 Mn, and will grow at a rate of 12.34% in the coming years. Rise in use of internet and smart devices amongst children, especially for online education, is expected to lead to the growth of the global parental control app market.
Global Parental Control App Market includes extensive information on the following pointers:
• Global Market size and forecast values (2015 – 2030), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments; wherein 2015 to 2019 has been considered as historic years, 2020 as the base year, while 2022 to 2030 has been considered as the forecast period.
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Market Dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges)
• Market determinants and Influencing Factors
• Technological Trends
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Global and Regional Impact of Covid-19 on Global Parental Control App Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitive Benchmarking: Global Presence and Growth Strategies
o Mergers and Acquisitions
o R&D Initiatives
o Product Launches
o Investments Trends
• Market Share Analysis, 2020
• Detailed insights of major market participants operating in the market, including information on company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, SWOT analysis and business strategies
Here are some of the prominent companies that are present in the global parental control app market:-
• AO Kaspersky Lab.
• Bark
• Circle Media Labs, Inc.
• Content Watch Holdings, Inc.
• FamilyTime
• KidLogger.net
• Locategy SL
• McAfee, LLC
• Mobicip.LLC
• mSpy
• NortonLifeLock Inc.
• OpenDNS
• Qustodio
• SaferKid
• Verizon
• Other Market Participants
Global Parental Control App Market Segmentation
By Access Device
• iOS and Mac OS
• Windows
• Android
• Kindle
• Others
By Application
• Residential
• Educational Institutes
o Small and Medium Organizations
o Large Organizations
By Pricing
• Freemium
• Subscription
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
