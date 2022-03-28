Arrhythmia Market 2022 Sets the Table for Continued Growth | ATRICURE, BIOTRONIK, Boston Scientific, Abbott, Medtronic
Global Arrhythmia Market - Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends And Forecast, 2021 – 2029 is latest research study released by Absolute Markets Insights evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of growth and regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of Arrhythmia Players. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Arrhythmia Market . As per study key and emerging players of this market are Abbott, Acutus Medical, Inc., ATRICURE, INC., BIOTRONIK, Boston Scientific Corporation, Fukuda Denshi, General Electric Company, Hill-Rom Services, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, OSI Systems, Inc., RHYTHMEDIX, Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia, VitalConnect, Zio by iRhythm Technologies, Inc., other market participants.
Global arrhythmia market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030). The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.
Industry Trends
An arrhythmia is a disruption in the heartbeat's rhythm. It indicates that the heart is beating either too quickly, too slowly, or in an irregular pattern. Arrhythmias are also classified according to whether they occur in the heart's upper chambers, lower chambers, or between the chambers. Arrhythmias are caused by changes in heart tissue and activity, as well as changes in the electrical signals that control heartbeat. These changes can be caused by disease, injury, or genetics. There are often no symptoms, but some people experience an irregular heartbeat. Tachycardia is a condition that causes the heart to beat faster than usual. Bradycardia is a condition that causes the heart to beat too slowly. The most frequent type of arrhythmia is atrial fibrillation, which produces an irregular and rapid heartbeat.
According to the data published by the American Heart Association in 2019, cardiovascular disease has been the leading global cause of death, accounting for over 17.6 million deaths per year in 2016, and the estimate is expected to rise to more than 23.6 million by 2030.
Rising patient awareness, as well as an increase in the global number of cases of lifestyle choices like smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and obesity, which makes a person more vulnerable to cardiac arrhythmias, are driving the expansion of arrhythmia market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 2% of people under the age of 65 years have atrial fibrillation (AFib), while approximately 9% of people 65 years and older have the disease. In addition, AFib is responsible for around 750,000 hospitalizations each year. Each year, the illness also contributes to roughly 130,000 deaths. The key market participants are contributing towards the growth of arrhythmia market by introducing new products.
For instance, Abbott announced the launch of a new, smarter heart monitor for better arrhythmia detection in May 2019. The next-generation Confirm Rx insertable cardiac monitor (ICM), a paperclip-sized implantation device, integrates smartphone connectivity and continuous remote monitoring to track and diagnose unanticipated heart rhythm issues. The increased promise of innovation in arrhythmia devices will in the near future provide new opportunities for the growth of arrhythmia market participants in the healthcare sector.
As of July 22, 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected roughly 192 million people worldwide and resulted in 4.13 million deaths. In order to reduce the possibility of spreading of disease, regulatory authorities declared stringent lockdowns in the countries respectively. While this disease mostly affects the lungs, frequently resulting in pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome, it also has negative consequences on the heart. The prevalence of atrial fibrillation (AFib) was 11% in a meta-analysis of 19 observational studies involving 21,653 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. AFib was more common in patients with severe COVID-19 compared to non-severe COVID-19.
Global Arrhythmia Market and Competitive Analysis
The study allows market professional to stay tune with latest trends and segment performance where they can see rapid market share drop.
Section on Historical Global Arrhythmia Market Scenario, Market Entropy to Race Aggressiveness and Patent Analysis* is covered along with Competitors SWOT, Product Specifications and Peer Comparison including variables such as Gross Margin, Total Revenue, Segment Revenue, Employee Size, Net Profit, Total Assets etc.
Global Arrhythmia Market:
• By Therapeutic Indication
o Bradycardia
o Atrial Fibrillation
o Atrial Flutter
o Tachycardia
o Ventricular Fibrillation
o Others
• By Devices
o Cardiac Resynchronization Devices
o Cardiac Monitoring Devices
o Defibrillators
o Catheters and Introducers
o Mapping System
o Pacemakers
o Others
• By End Users
o Hospitals
o Clinics
o Ambulatory Surgical Centers
o Patients
o Others
• By Region
o North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
o Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Nordic Countries
Denmark
Finland
Iceland
Sweden
Norway
Benelux Union
Belgium
The Netherlands
Luxembourg
Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
New Zealand
Australia
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Singapore
Rest of Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
o Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
