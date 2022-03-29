WCCTV Launches Help Point Solution to Support Safer Street Initiatives
WCCTV's revolutionary CCTV system provides women and girls with instant access to police control rooms when they urgently need help.
This technology allows women to make a live, video-recorded SOS call to CCTV Control Room staff and police staff if they find themselves in danger or under threat.”ROCHDALE, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wireless CCTV Ltd (WCCTV), the UK's leading manufacturer of rapid deployment CCTV, has announced the launch of a revolutionary SOS system that provides women and girls with instant access to police control rooms when they urgently need help.
— Caroline Henry - Nothinghamshire PCC
The WCCTV Help Point provides a means to request urgent assistance for anyone who feels in danger – before a crime occurs.
The solution comprises a WCCTV redeployable dome camera, audio address system and a two-way control panel that allows a person in distress to instantly connect with their local police control room.
Pushing a 'panic button' on the Help Point initiates an immediate crime prevention response. The police can remotely access the cameras, issue audio warnings and speak directly to those in distress while gathering video evidence.
WCCTV has created the system in direct collaboration with Nottinghamshire Police Crime Commission Caroline Henry and Ashfield District Council as part of their Safer Streets initiatives.
Following testing and an extensive proof-of-concept trial, three Help Point systems have been installed at strategic locations across Ashfield.
The cameras were officially launched at a special event attended by Home Office officials responsible for overseeing the investment of Safer Streets Funding. Visitors included Paul Reagan, Head of the Neighbourhood Crime Unit, Chloe Jenkins, Safer Streets Fund Delivery Lead, and Tia Clarke, Safety of Women at Night Fund at the Neighbourhood Crime.
The launch event included live demonstrations of the cameras, along with presentations of wider Safer Streets initiatives that have been implemented across Nottinghamshire.
Speaking on the launch of the new system, Commissioner Henry said:
"This is the first time that surveillance cameras have been developed in this way, and we are proud to be making it happen here in Nottinghamshire.
"Effectively, this technology allows women to make a live, video-recorded SOS call to CCTV Control Room staff and police staff if they find themselves in danger or under threat. This could potentially prevent a serious crime and ensure women and girls receive the urgent help they need from police officers. Activating the help point will immediately enable operators to risk assess the scene via CCTV to secure evidence, determine what help is needed, dispatch the appropriate police response and provide reassurance to the caller.
"Already, there is significant interest from other forces in these new cameras, and we are excited to lead the way once again.
"We want to reassure all women and girls living in Nottinghamshire that we take their safety extremely seriously and will spare no effort in ensuring they can live their lives confidently and without fear."
Cllr Helen-Ann Smith, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, said
"It is fantastic that Ashfield will be the first place to have this state-of-the-art equipment. I was blown away seeing it in action today. These will have a significant impact on the safety of women and girls in Sutton.
"This is just one of the many projects we are delivering as part of the Safer Streets initiative, including improved CCTV street lighting and trailing a safety app. We will continue to work closely with partners to deliver initiatives that reassure residents that Sutton is a safe place to live, work and visit."
Daniel del Soldato, Head of Communications at WCCTV Ltd, said:
"WCCTV is incredibly proud to have directly collaborated with Nottinghamshire Police to create a unique solution to make streets safer for the most vulnerable.
"As a UK based manufacturer, we were able to build a bespoke solution that addressed one of the most pressing needs for police forces across the UK. We have seen significant interest in the solution from other forces and will be rolling these out over the next few months."
The new system is just one of many ways WCCTV has been supporting Safer Streets initiatives across the UK, visit the company's website to learn more.
